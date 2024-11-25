College Basketball Picks Against the Spread: AAC Games Today, November 26 Published 8:49 pm Monday, November 25, 2024

Tuesday’s AAC college basketball lineup should have plenty of excitement on the court. Among those games is the Wyoming Cowboys squaring off against the Tulane Green Wave, and we have predictions against the spread right here for all the games.

AAC Picks ATS Today

Pick: Detroit Mercy +8.5 vs. Tulsa

Matchup: Tulsa Golden Hurricane vs. Detroit Mercy Titans

Tulsa Golden Hurricane vs. Detroit Mercy Titans Projected Favorite & Spread: Tulsa by 3.6 points (Bet on BetMGM)

Tulsa by 3.6 points (Bet on BetMGM) Spread: Tulsa -8.5

Tulsa -8.5 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Date: November 26

November 26 TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

Pick: Tulane -1.5 vs. Wyoming

Matchup: Wyoming Cowboys vs. Tulane Green Wave

Wyoming Cowboys vs. Tulane Green Wave Projected Favorite & Spread: Tulane by 3.8 points (Bet on BetMGM)

Tulane by 3.8 points (Bet on BetMGM) Spread: Tulane -1.5

Tulane -1.5 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Date: November 26

November 26 TV Channel: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

