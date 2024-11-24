Will Gustav Nyquist Score a Goal Against the Devils on November 25? Published 11:52 pm Sunday, November 24, 2024

On Monday at 7:00 PM ET, the Nashville Predators clash with the New Jersey Devils. Is Gustav Nyquist going to light the lamp in this game? Check out the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Gustav Nyquist score a goal against the Devils?

Odds to score a goal this game: +400

Nyquist stats and insights

In six of 21 games this season, Nyquist has scored — but just one goal each time.

He has not played against the Devils yet this season.

Nyquist has no points on the power play.

He has a 27.3% shooting percentage, attempting one shot per game.

Devils defensive stats

The Devils have conceded 60 goals in total (2.6 per game), which ranks 14th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Devils have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 23.7 hits and 15.3 blocked shots per game.

Nyquist recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/23/2024 Jets 0 0 0 18:46 Home W 4-1 11/20/2024 Kraken 0 0 0 18:23 Away L 3-0 11/17/2024 Canucks 1 1 0 18:06 Away W 5-3 11/15/2024 Flames 0 0 0 17:55 Away L 2-0 11/14/2024 Oilers 0 0 0 17:54 Away L 3-2 OT 11/11/2024 Avalanche 0 0 0 20:16 Away L 3-2 OT 11/9/2024 Utah Hockey Club 1 1 0 16:03 Home W 4-0 11/7/2024 Panthers 0 0 0 14:51 Away L 6-2 11/6/2024 Capitals 0 0 0 14:35 Away L 3-2 11/4/2024 Kings 0 0 0 19:37 Home L 3-0

Predators vs. Devils game info

Game Day: Monday, November 25, 2024

Monday, November 25, 2024 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

