Will Filip Forsberg Score a Goal Against the Devils on November 25?
Published 11:52 pm Sunday, November 24, 2024
For those looking to wager on the upcoming game between the Nashville Predators and the New Jersey Devils on Monday at 7:00 PM ET, is Filip Forsberg a player who is a good bet to score a goal? We break it all down in the piece below.
Sign up for ESPN+ today to watch 1,000+ out-of-market NHL games, ESPN+ Hockey Night & more.
Will Filip Forsberg score a goal against the Devils?
Odds to score a goal this game: +170 (Bet $10 to win $17.00 if he scores a goal)
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at BetMGM. Sign up today using our link.
Forsberg stats and insights
- In seven of 21 games this season, Forsberg has scored — and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
- This is his first matchup of the season versus the Devils.
- On the power play he has three goals, plus five assists.
- He has a 10.7% shooting percentage, attempting 3.6 shots per game.
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo.
Devils defensive stats
- The Devils have given up 60 goals in total (2.6 per game), which ranks 14th in the league in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Devils have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 23.7 hits and 15.3 blocked shots per game.
Catch NHL action all season long on Max.
Forsberg recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/23/2024
|Jets
|1
|0
|1
|20:23
|Home
|W 4-1
|11/20/2024
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|18:36
|Away
|L 3-0
|11/17/2024
|Canucks
|2
|0
|2
|17:03
|Away
|W 5-3
|11/15/2024
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|17:41
|Away
|L 2-0
|11/14/2024
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|19:02
|Away
|L 3-2 OT
|11/11/2024
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|19:49
|Away
|L 3-2 OT
|11/9/2024
|Utah Hockey Club
|2
|2
|0
|18:33
|Home
|W 4-0
|11/7/2024
|Panthers
|1
|0
|1
|16:33
|Away
|L 6-2
|11/6/2024
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|16:47
|Away
|L 3-2
|11/4/2024
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|18:15
|Home
|L 3-0
Predators vs. Devils game info
- Game Day: Monday, November 25, 2024
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.