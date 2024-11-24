UConn vs. Memphis Predictions & Picks: Spread, Total – November 25 Published 4:48 pm Sunday, November 24, 2024

Monday’s game at Lahaina Civic Center has the Memphis Tigers (4-0) matching up with the No. 2 UConn Huskies (4-0) at 2:30 PM (on November 25). Our computer prediction projects a win for Memphis by a score of 75-71, who is slightly favored by our model.

Based on our computer prediction, Memphis projects to cover the 8.5-point spread in its matchup versus UConn. The total has been set at 145.5, and the two teams are projected to hit the over.

UConn vs. Memphis Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, November 25, 2024

Monday, November 25, 2024 Time: 2:30 PM ET

2:30 PM ET TV: ESPN2

Watch this game on Fubo Where: Lahaina, Hawaii

Lahaina, Hawaii Venue: Lahaina Civic Center

Lahaina Civic Center Line: UConn -8.5

UConn -8.5 Point total: 145.5

145.5 Moneyline (to win): UConn -429, Memphis +330

UConn vs. Memphis Score Prediction

Prediction:

Memphis 75, UConn 71

Spread & Total Prediction for UConn vs. Memphis

Pick ATS: Memphis (+8.5)

Memphis (+8.5) Pick OU: Over (145.5)

UConn Performance Insights

Offensively, UConn was the 22nd-best team in the country (81.4 points per game) last season. On defense, it was ninth-best (63.4 points conceded per game).

Last season, the Huskies were 32nd in the country in rebounds (35.7 per game) and third-best in rebounds allowed (26.2).

UConn was second-best in the country in assists (18.7 per game) last season.

Last season, the Huskies were 72nd in the nation in 3-point makes (8.5 per game) and 78th in 3-point percentage (35.8%).

Last year, UConn was 25th-best in the country in 3-pointers allowed (5.9 per game) and 36th in defensive 3-point percentage (31.2%).

The Huskies attempted 40.2% percent of their shots from behind the 3-point line last season, and 28.9% of their made shots are from there. Inside the arc, they took 59.8% of their shots, with 71.1% of their makes coming from there.

Memphis Performance Insights

With 80.5 points per game on offense, Memphis ranked 31st in the country last season. At the other end, it gave up 75.8 points per contest, which ranked 287th in college basketball.

Last season the Tigers grabbed 33.7 boards per game (94th-ranked in college basketball) and allowed 32.6 rebounds per contest (241st-ranked).

Memphis put up 13.7 assists per game, which ranked them 132nd in the country.

Last season the Tigers averaged 12.7 turnovers per game (314th-ranked in college basketball) and forced 13.2 turnovers per contest (43rd-ranked).

The Tigers made 8.3 three-pointers per game (87th-ranked in college basketball) last year, while sporting a 35.1% three-point percentage (118th-ranked).

Memphis ceded 9.1 three-pointers per game (13th-worst in college basketball), and it allowed a 34.0% three-point percentage (209th-ranked) to opposing teams.

Memphis attempted 37.3 two-pointers per game last season, which accounted for 61.2% of the shots it took (and 70.4% of the team’s baskets). Meanwhile, it attempted 23.7 three-pointers per contest, which were 38.8% of its shots (and 29.6% of the team’s buckets).

