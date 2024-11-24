Top 25 College Hoops Picks Against the Spread – Monday, November 25
Published 7:29 pm Sunday, November 24, 2024
There are five games featuring a ranked team on Monday’s college basketball schedule. Below, we offer against-the-spread picks for each contest.
AP Top 25 Picks ATS Today
No. 2 UConn Huskies vs. Memphis Tigers
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: Memphis 75, UConn 71
- Projected Favorite: Memphis by 3.6 points
- Pick ATS: Memphis (+8.5)
Key Facts
- Time: 2:30 PM ET
- Location: Lahaina, Hawaii
- Venue: Lahaina Civic Center
- TV Channel: ESPN2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 20 Arkansas Razorbacks vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: Arkansas 88, Maryland-Eastern Shore 57
- Projected Favorite: Arkansas by 30.4 points
- Pick ATS: Maryland-Eastern Shore (+34.5)
Key Facts
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Location: Fayetteville, Arkansas
- Venue: Bud Walton Arena
- TV Channel: SEC Network+
- Live Stream: SEC Network+
No. 5 Iowa State Cyclones vs. No. 4 Auburn Tigers
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: Auburn 77, Iowa State 64
- Projected Favorite: Auburn by 13.5 points
- Pick ATS: Auburn (-3.5)
Key Facts
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Location: Lahaina, Hawaii
- Venue: Lahaina Civic Center
- TV Channel: ESPNU
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 25 Illinois Fighting Illini vs. Little Rock Trojans
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: Illinois 82, Little Rock 66
- Projected Favorite: Illinois by 15.8 points
- Pick ATS: Little Rock (+20.5)
Key Facts
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Location: Champaign, Illinois
- Venue: State Farm Center
- TV Channel: BTN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 10 North Carolina Tar Heels vs. Dayton Flyers
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: North Carolina 80, Dayton 72
- Projected Favorite: North Carolina by 7.8 points
- Pick ATS: North Carolina (-6.5)
Key Facts
- Time: 11:30 PM ET
- Location: Lahaina, Hawaii
- Venue: Lahaina Civic Center
- TV Channel: ESPN2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.