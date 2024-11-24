Top 25 College Hoops Picks Against the Spread – Monday, November 25 Published 7:29 pm Sunday, November 24, 2024

There are five games featuring a ranked team on Monday’s college basketball schedule. Below, we offer against-the-spread picks for each contest.

AP Top 25 Picks ATS Today

No. 2 UConn Huskies vs. Memphis Tigers

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: Memphis 75, UConn 71

Memphis 75, UConn 71 Projected Favorite: Memphis by 3.6 points

Memphis by 3.6 points Pick ATS: Memphis (+8.5)

Key Facts

Time: 2:30 PM ET

2:30 PM ET Location: Lahaina, Hawaii

Lahaina, Hawaii Venue: Lahaina Civic Center

Lahaina Civic Center TV Channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 20 Arkansas Razorbacks vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: Arkansas 88, Maryland-Eastern Shore 57

Arkansas 88, Maryland-Eastern Shore 57 Projected Favorite: Arkansas by 30.4 points

Arkansas by 30.4 points Pick ATS: Maryland-Eastern Shore (+34.5)

Key Facts

Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Location: Fayetteville, Arkansas

Fayetteville, Arkansas Venue: Bud Walton Arena

Bud Walton Arena TV Channel: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Live Stream: SEC Network+

No. 5 Iowa State Cyclones vs. No. 4 Auburn Tigers

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: Auburn 77, Iowa State 64

Auburn 77, Iowa State 64 Projected Favorite: Auburn by 13.5 points

Auburn by 13.5 points Pick ATS: Auburn (-3.5)

Key Facts

Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Location: Lahaina, Hawaii

Lahaina, Hawaii Venue: Lahaina Civic Center

Lahaina Civic Center TV Channel: ESPNU

ESPNU Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 25 Illinois Fighting Illini vs. Little Rock Trojans

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: Illinois 82, Little Rock 66

Illinois 82, Little Rock 66 Projected Favorite: Illinois by 15.8 points

Illinois by 15.8 points Pick ATS: Little Rock (+20.5)

Key Facts

Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Location: Champaign, Illinois

Champaign, Illinois Venue: State Farm Center

State Farm Center TV Channel: BTN

BTN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 10 North Carolina Tar Heels vs. Dayton Flyers

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: North Carolina 80, Dayton 72

North Carolina 80, Dayton 72 Projected Favorite: North Carolina by 7.8 points

North Carolina by 7.8 points Pick ATS: North Carolina (-6.5)

Key Facts

Time: 11:30 PM ET

11:30 PM ET Location: Lahaina, Hawaii

Lahaina, Hawaii Venue: Lahaina Civic Center

Lahaina Civic Center TV Channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

