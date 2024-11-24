Top 25 College Hoops Picks Against the Spread – Monday, November 25

Published 7:29 pm Sunday, November 24, 2024

By Data Skrive

Top 25 College Hoops Picks Against the Spread - Monday, November 25

There are five games featuring a ranked team on Monday’s college basketball schedule. Below, we offer against-the-spread picks for each contest.

AP Top 25 Picks ATS Today

No. 2 UConn Huskies vs. Memphis Tigers

Spread Prediction

  • Computer Prediction: Memphis 75, UConn 71
  • Projected Favorite: Memphis by 3.6 points
  • Pick ATS: Memphis (+8.5)

Key Facts

  • Time: 2:30 PM ET
  • Location: Lahaina, Hawaii
  • Venue: Lahaina Civic Center
  • TV Channel: ESPN2
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 20 Arkansas Razorbacks vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks

Spread Prediction

  • Computer Prediction: Arkansas 88, Maryland-Eastern Shore 57
  • Projected Favorite: Arkansas by 30.4 points
  • Pick ATS: Maryland-Eastern Shore (+34.5)

Key Facts

  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • Location: Fayetteville, Arkansas
  • Venue: Bud Walton Arena
  • TV Channel: SEC Network+
  • Live Stream: SEC Network+

No. 5 Iowa State Cyclones vs. No. 4 Auburn Tigers

Spread Prediction

  • Computer Prediction: Auburn 77, Iowa State 64
  • Projected Favorite: Auburn by 13.5 points
  • Pick ATS: Auburn (-3.5)

Key Facts

  • Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • Location: Lahaina, Hawaii
  • Venue: Lahaina Civic Center
  • TV Channel: ESPNU
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 25 Illinois Fighting Illini vs. Little Rock Trojans

Spread Prediction

  • Computer Prediction: Illinois 82, Little Rock 66
  • Projected Favorite: Illinois by 15.8 points
  • Pick ATS: Little Rock (+20.5)

Key Facts

  • Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • Location: Champaign, Illinois
  • Venue: State Farm Center
  • TV Channel: BTN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 10 North Carolina Tar Heels vs. Dayton Flyers

Spread Prediction

  • Computer Prediction: North Carolina 80, Dayton 72
  • Projected Favorite: North Carolina by 7.8 points
  • Pick ATS: North Carolina (-6.5)

Key Facts

  • Time: 11:30 PM ET
  • Location: Lahaina, Hawaii
  • Venue: Lahaina Civic Center
  • TV Channel: ESPN2
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

