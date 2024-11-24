SEC Football Power Rankings for Week 14
Published 1:18 pm Sunday, November 24, 2024
Searching for an up-to-date view of the SEC and how each team stacks up? We’ve got you covered below, as our power rankings help you separate the contenders from the pretenders.
SEC Power Rankings
Projected records reflect games against only FBS opponents.
No. 1: Texas
- Current Record: 10-1 | Projected 2024 Record: 11-1
- Strength of Schedule Ranking: 50th
- Last Game Result: W 31-14 vs Kentucky
Next Game
- Week 14 Opponent: @ Texas A&M
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Saturday, Nov. 30
- TV Channel: ABC
No. 2: Ole Miss
- Current Record: 8-3 | Projected 2024 Record: 8-3
- Strength of Schedule Ranking: 26th
- Last Game Result: L 24-17 vs Florida
Next Game
- Week 14 Opponent: Mississippi State
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Friday, Nov. 29
- TV Channel: ABC (Watch on Fubo – Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 3: Alabama
- Current Record: 8-3 | Projected 2024 Record: 8-3
- Strength of Schedule Ranking: 9th
- Last Game Result: L 24-3 vs Oklahoma
Next Game
- Week 14 Opponent: Auburn
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, Nov. 30
- TV Channel: ABC (Watch on Fubo – Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 4: Georgia
- Current Record: 9-2 | Projected 2024 Record: 9-2
- Strength of Schedule Ranking: 6th
- Last Game Result: W 59-21 vs UMass
Next Game
- Week 14 Opponent: Georgia Tech
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Friday, Nov. 29
- TV Channel: ABC (Watch on Fubo – Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 5: South Carolina
- Current Record: 8-3 | Projected 2024 Record: 8-3
- Strength of Schedule Ranking: 11th
- Last Game Result: W 56-12 vs Wofford
Next Game
- Week 14 Opponent: @ Clemson
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, Nov. 30
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo – Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 6: Tennessee
- Current Record: 9-2 | Projected 2024 Record: 9-2
- Strength of Schedule Ranking: 65th
- Last Game Result: W 56-0 vs UTEP
Next Game
- Week 14 Opponent: @ Vanderbilt
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, Nov. 30
- TV Channel: ABC (Watch on Fubo – Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 7: Texas A&M
- Current Record: 8-3 | Projected 2024 Record: 7-4
- Strength of Schedule Ranking: 21st
- Last Game Result: L 43-41 vs Auburn
Next Game
- Week 14 Opponent: Texas
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Saturday, Nov. 30
- TV Channel: ABC
No. 8: LSU
- Current Record: 7-4 | Projected 2024 Record: 7-4
- Strength of Schedule Ranking: 2nd
- Last Game Result: W 24-17 vs Vanderbilt
Next Game
- Week 14 Opponent: Oklahoma
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, Nov. 30
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo – Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 9: Florida
- Current Record: 6-5 | Projected 2024 Record: 6-5
- Strength of Schedule Ranking: 1st
- Last Game Result: W 24-17 vs Ole Miss
Next Game
- Week 14 Opponent: @ Florida State
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, Nov. 30
- TV Channel: ESPN2
No. 10: Oklahoma
- Current Record: 6-5 | Projected 2024 Record: 5-6
- Strength of Schedule Ranking: 3rd
- Last Game Result: W 24-3 vs Alabama
Next Game
- Week 14 Opponent: @ LSU
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, Nov. 30
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo – Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 11: Missouri
- Current Record: 8-3 | Projected 2024 Record: 8-3
- Strength of Schedule Ranking: 34th
- Last Game Result: W 39-20 vs Mississippi State
Next Game
- Week 14 Opponent: Arkansas
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, Nov. 30
- TV Channel: SECN (Watch on Fubo – Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 12: Vanderbilt
- Current Record: 6-5 | Projected 2024 Record: 5-6
- Strength of Schedule Ranking: 15th
- Last Game Result: L 24-17 vs LSU
Next Game
- Week 14 Opponent: Tennessee
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, Nov. 30
- TV Channel: ABC (Watch on Fubo – Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 13: Arkansas
- Current Record: 6-5 | Projected 2024 Record: 5-6
- Strength of Schedule Ranking: 31st
- Last Game Result: W 35-14 vs Louisiana Tech
Next Game
- Week 14 Opponent: @ Missouri
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, Nov. 30
- TV Channel: SECN (Watch on Fubo – Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 14: Auburn
- Current Record: 5-6 | Projected 2024 Record: 4-7
- Strength of Schedule Ranking: 33rd
- Last Game Result: W 43-41 vs Texas A&M
Next Game
- Week 14 Opponent: @ Alabama
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, Nov. 30
- TV Channel: ABC (Watch on Fubo – Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 15: Kentucky
- Current Record: 4-7 | Projected 2024 Record: 3-8
- Strength of Schedule Ranking: 5th
- Last Game Result: L 31-14 vs Texas
Next Game
- Week 14 Opponent: Louisville
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, Nov. 30
- TV Channel: SECN (Watch on Fubo – Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 16: Mississippi State
- Current Record: 2-9 | Projected 2024 Record: 1-10
- Strength of Schedule Ranking: 10th
- Last Game Result: L 39-20 vs Missouri
Next Game
- Week 14 Opponent: @ Ole Miss
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Friday, Nov. 29
- TV Channel: ABC (Watch on Fubo – Regional restrictions may apply)
