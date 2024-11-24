SEC Football Power Rankings for Week 14

Published 1:18 pm Sunday, November 24, 2024

By Data Skrive

Searching for an up-to-date view of the SEC and how each team stacks up? We’ve got you covered below, as our power rankings help you separate the contenders from the pretenders.

SEC Power Rankings

Projected records reflect games against only FBS opponents.

No. 1: Texas

  • Current Record: 10-1 | Projected 2024 Record: 11-1
  • Strength of Schedule Ranking: 50th
  • Last Game Result: W 31-14 vs Kentucky

Next Game

  • Week 14 Opponent: @ Texas A&M
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Saturday, Nov. 30
  • TV Channel: ABC

No. 2: Ole Miss

  • Current Record: 8-3 | Projected 2024 Record: 8-3
  • Strength of Schedule Ranking: 26th
  • Last Game Result: L 24-17 vs Florida

Next Game

  • Week 14 Opponent: Mississippi State
  • Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Friday, Nov. 29
  • TV Channel: ABC (Watch on FuboRegional restrictions may apply)

No. 3: Alabama

  • Current Record: 8-3 | Projected 2024 Record: 8-3
  • Strength of Schedule Ranking: 9th
  • Last Game Result: L 24-3 vs Oklahoma

Next Game

  • Week 14 Opponent: Auburn
  • Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, Nov. 30
  • TV Channel: ABC (Watch on FuboRegional restrictions may apply)

No. 4: Georgia

  • Current Record: 9-2 | Projected 2024 Record: 9-2
  • Strength of Schedule Ranking: 6th
  • Last Game Result: W 59-21 vs UMass

Next Game

  • Week 14 Opponent: Georgia Tech
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Friday, Nov. 29
  • TV Channel: ABC (Watch on FuboRegional restrictions may apply)

No. 5: South Carolina

  • Current Record: 8-3 | Projected 2024 Record: 8-3
  • Strength of Schedule Ranking: 11th
  • Last Game Result: W 56-12 vs Wofford

Next Game

  • Week 14 Opponent: @ Clemson
  • Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, Nov. 30
  • TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on FuboRegional restrictions may apply)

No. 6: Tennessee

  • Current Record: 9-2 | Projected 2024 Record: 9-2
  • Strength of Schedule Ranking: 65th
  • Last Game Result: W 56-0 vs UTEP

Next Game

  • Week 14 Opponent: @ Vanderbilt
  • Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, Nov. 30
  • TV Channel: ABC (Watch on FuboRegional restrictions may apply)

No. 7: Texas A&M

  • Current Record: 8-3 | Projected 2024 Record: 7-4
  • Strength of Schedule Ranking: 21st
  • Last Game Result: L 43-41 vs Auburn

Next Game

  • Week 14 Opponent: Texas
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Saturday, Nov. 30
  • TV Channel: ABC

No. 8: LSU

  • Current Record: 7-4 | Projected 2024 Record: 7-4
  • Strength of Schedule Ranking: 2nd
  • Last Game Result: W 24-17 vs Vanderbilt

Next Game

  • Week 14 Opponent: Oklahoma
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, Nov. 30
  • TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on FuboRegional restrictions may apply)

No. 9: Florida

  • Current Record: 6-5 | Projected 2024 Record: 6-5
  • Strength of Schedule Ranking: 1st
  • Last Game Result: W 24-17 vs Ole Miss

Next Game

  • Week 14 Opponent: @ Florida State
  • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, Nov. 30
  • TV Channel: ESPN2

No. 10: Oklahoma

  • Current Record: 6-5 | Projected 2024 Record: 5-6
  • Strength of Schedule Ranking: 3rd
  • Last Game Result: W 24-3 vs Alabama

Next Game

  • Week 14 Opponent: @ LSU
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, Nov. 30
  • TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on FuboRegional restrictions may apply)

No. 11: Missouri

  • Current Record: 8-3 | Projected 2024 Record: 8-3
  • Strength of Schedule Ranking: 34th
  • Last Game Result: W 39-20 vs Mississippi State

Next Game

  • Week 14 Opponent: Arkansas
  • Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, Nov. 30
  • TV Channel: SECN (Watch on FuboRegional restrictions may apply)

No. 12: Vanderbilt

  • Current Record: 6-5 | Projected 2024 Record: 5-6
  • Strength of Schedule Ranking: 15th
  • Last Game Result: L 24-17 vs LSU

Next Game

  • Week 14 Opponent: Tennessee
  • Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, Nov. 30
  • TV Channel: ABC (Watch on FuboRegional restrictions may apply)

No. 13: Arkansas

  • Current Record: 6-5 | Projected 2024 Record: 5-6
  • Strength of Schedule Ranking: 31st
  • Last Game Result: W 35-14 vs Louisiana Tech

Next Game

  • Week 14 Opponent: @ Missouri
  • Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, Nov. 30
  • TV Channel: SECN (Watch on FuboRegional restrictions may apply)

No. 14: Auburn

  • Current Record: 5-6 | Projected 2024 Record: 4-7
  • Strength of Schedule Ranking: 33rd
  • Last Game Result: W 43-41 vs Texas A&M

Next Game

  • Week 14 Opponent: @ Alabama
  • Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, Nov. 30
  • TV Channel: ABC (Watch on FuboRegional restrictions may apply)

No. 15: Kentucky

  • Current Record: 4-7 | Projected 2024 Record: 3-8
  • Strength of Schedule Ranking: 5th
  • Last Game Result: L 31-14 vs Texas

Next Game

  • Week 14 Opponent: Louisville
  • Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, Nov. 30
  • TV Channel: SECN (Watch on FuboRegional restrictions may apply)

No. 16: Mississippi State

  • Current Record: 2-9 | Projected 2024 Record: 1-10
  • Strength of Schedule Ranking: 10th
  • Last Game Result: L 39-20 vs Missouri

Next Game

  • Week 14 Opponent: @ Ole Miss
  • Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Friday, Nov. 29
  • TV Channel: ABC (Watch on FuboRegional restrictions may apply)

