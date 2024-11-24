SEC Football Power Rankings for Week 14 Published 1:18 pm Sunday, November 24, 2024

Searching for an up-to-date view of the SEC and how each team stacks up? We’ve got you covered below, as our power rankings help you separate the contenders from the pretenders.

SEC Power Rankings

Projected records reflect games against only FBS opponents.

No. 1: Texas

Current Record: 10-1 | Projected 2024 Record: 11-1

10-1 | 11-1 Strength of Schedule Ranking: 50th

50th Last Game Result: W 31-14 vs Kentucky

Next Game

Week 14 Opponent: @ Texas A&M

@ Texas A&M Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Saturday, Nov. 30

7:30 PM ET on Saturday, Nov. 30 TV Channel: ABC

No. 2: Ole Miss

Current Record: 8-3 | Projected 2024 Record: 8-3

8-3 | 8-3 Strength of Schedule Ranking: 26th

26th Last Game Result: L 24-17 vs Florida

Next Game

Week 14 Opponent: Mississippi State

Mississippi State Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Friday, Nov. 29

3:30 PM ET on Friday, Nov. 29 TV Channel: ABC (Watch on Fubo – Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 3: Alabama

Current Record: 8-3 | Projected 2024 Record: 8-3

8-3 | 8-3 Strength of Schedule Ranking: 9th

9th Last Game Result: L 24-3 vs Oklahoma

Next Game

Week 14 Opponent: Auburn

Auburn Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, Nov. 30

3:30 PM ET on Saturday, Nov. 30 TV Channel: ABC (Watch on Fubo – Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 4: Georgia

Current Record: 9-2 | Projected 2024 Record: 9-2

9-2 | 9-2 Strength of Schedule Ranking: 6th

6th Last Game Result: W 59-21 vs UMass

Next Game

Week 14 Opponent: Georgia Tech

Georgia Tech Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Friday, Nov. 29

7:30 PM ET on Friday, Nov. 29 TV Channel: ABC (Watch on Fubo – Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 5: South Carolina

Current Record: 8-3 | Projected 2024 Record: 8-3

8-3 | 8-3 Strength of Schedule Ranking: 11th

11th Last Game Result: W 56-12 vs Wofford

Next Game

Week 14 Opponent: @ Clemson

@ Clemson Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, Nov. 30

12:00 PM ET on Saturday, Nov. 30 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo – Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 6: Tennessee

Current Record: 9-2 | Projected 2024 Record: 9-2

9-2 | 9-2 Strength of Schedule Ranking: 65th

65th Last Game Result: W 56-0 vs UTEP

Next Game

Week 14 Opponent: @ Vanderbilt

@ Vanderbilt Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, Nov. 30

12:00 PM ET on Saturday, Nov. 30 TV Channel: ABC (Watch on Fubo – Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 7: Texas A&M

Current Record: 8-3 | Projected 2024 Record: 7-4

8-3 | 7-4 Strength of Schedule Ranking: 21st

21st Last Game Result: L 43-41 vs Auburn

Next Game

Week 14 Opponent: Texas

Texas Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Saturday, Nov. 30

7:30 PM ET on Saturday, Nov. 30 TV Channel: ABC

No. 8: LSU

Current Record: 7-4 | Projected 2024 Record: 7-4

7-4 | 7-4 Strength of Schedule Ranking: 2nd

2nd Last Game Result: W 24-17 vs Vanderbilt

Next Game

Week 14 Opponent: Oklahoma

Oklahoma Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, Nov. 30

7:00 PM ET on Saturday, Nov. 30 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo – Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 9: Florida

Current Record: 6-5 | Projected 2024 Record: 6-5

6-5 | 6-5 Strength of Schedule Ranking: 1st

1st Last Game Result: W 24-17 vs Ole Miss

Next Game

Week 14 Opponent: @ Florida State

@ Florida State Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, Nov. 30

1:00 PM ET on Saturday, Nov. 30 TV Channel: ESPN2

No. 10: Oklahoma

Current Record: 6-5 | Projected 2024 Record: 5-6

6-5 | 5-6 Strength of Schedule Ranking: 3rd

3rd Last Game Result: W 24-3 vs Alabama

Next Game

Week 14 Opponent: @ LSU

@ LSU Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, Nov. 30

7:00 PM ET on Saturday, Nov. 30 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo – Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 11: Missouri

Current Record: 8-3 | Projected 2024 Record: 8-3

8-3 | 8-3 Strength of Schedule Ranking: 34th

34th Last Game Result: W 39-20 vs Mississippi State

Next Game

Week 14 Opponent: Arkansas

Arkansas Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, Nov. 30

3:30 PM ET on Saturday, Nov. 30 TV Channel: SECN (Watch on Fubo – Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 12: Vanderbilt

Current Record: 6-5 | Projected 2024 Record: 5-6

6-5 | 5-6 Strength of Schedule Ranking: 15th

15th Last Game Result: L 24-17 vs LSU

Next Game

Week 14 Opponent: Tennessee

Tennessee Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, Nov. 30

12:00 PM ET on Saturday, Nov. 30 TV Channel: ABC (Watch on Fubo – Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 13: Arkansas

Current Record: 6-5 | Projected 2024 Record: 5-6

6-5 | 5-6 Strength of Schedule Ranking: 31st

31st Last Game Result: W 35-14 vs Louisiana Tech

Next Game

Week 14 Opponent: @ Missouri

@ Missouri Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, Nov. 30

3:30 PM ET on Saturday, Nov. 30 TV Channel: SECN (Watch on Fubo – Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 14: Auburn

Current Record: 5-6 | Projected 2024 Record: 4-7

5-6 | 4-7 Strength of Schedule Ranking: 33rd

33rd Last Game Result: W 43-41 vs Texas A&M

Next Game

Week 14 Opponent: @ Alabama

@ Alabama Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, Nov. 30

3:30 PM ET on Saturday, Nov. 30 TV Channel: ABC (Watch on Fubo – Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 15: Kentucky

Current Record: 4-7 | Projected 2024 Record: 3-8

4-7 | 3-8 Strength of Schedule Ranking: 5th

5th Last Game Result: L 31-14 vs Texas

Next Game

Week 14 Opponent: Louisville

Louisville Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, Nov. 30

12:00 PM ET on Saturday, Nov. 30 TV Channel: SECN (Watch on Fubo – Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 16: Mississippi State

Current Record: 2-9 | Projected 2024 Record: 1-10

2-9 | 1-10 Strength of Schedule Ranking: 10th

10th Last Game Result: L 39-20 vs Missouri

Next Game

Week 14 Opponent: @ Ole Miss

@ Ole Miss Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Friday, Nov. 29

3:30 PM ET on Friday, Nov. 29 TV Channel: ABC (Watch on Fubo – Regional restrictions may apply)

