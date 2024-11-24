Ole Miss vs. Mississippi State Nov. 29 Tickets & Start Time Published 8:21 am Sunday, November 24, 2024

In the 2024 edition of the Egg Bowl, the No. 9 Ole Miss Rebels and Mississippi State Bulldogs will go head to head.

Ole Miss vs. Mississippi State game info

Date: Friday, November 29, 2024

Friday, November 29, 2024 Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

3:30 p.m. ET TV Channel: ABC

ABC City: Oxford, Mississippi

Oxford, Mississippi Venue: Vaught-Hemingway Stadium

Ole Miss vs. Mississippi State statistical matchup

Ole Miss Mississippi State 532.8 (2nd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 381.5 (75th) 312.5 (18th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 462.1 (128th) 171.0 (56th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 146.9 (81st) 361.8 (1st) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 234.5 (58th) 11 (30th) Turnovers (Rank) 15 (61st) 19 (23rd) Takeaways (Rank) 12 (96th)

Ole Miss leaders

In addition to his 3,732 passing yards and 69.3% completion percentage this year, Jaxson Dart has thrown for 24 touchdowns against six interceptions.

Dart has made an impact with his legs, scrambling for 376 yards and three TDs in 11 games.

Tre Harris has been a big contributor for the Rebels, piling up 1,063 receiving yards and seven touchdowns on 61 catches.

Henry Parrish Jr. has compiled 693 rushing yards (77.0 yards per game) and 10 touchdowns while averaging 5.3 yards per carry in nine games for the Rebels.

Mississippi State leaders

Davon Booth has rushed for 721 yards (65.5 per game) and five touchdowns in 11 games.

Also, Booth has 10 catches for 124 yards and four touchdowns.

Kevin Coleman Jr. has 68 receptions for 814 yards (74.0 per game) and five touchdowns in 11 games.

In 11 games, Michael Van Buren Jr. has passed for 1,606 yards (146.0 per game), with 10 touchdowns and five interceptions, and a completion percentage of 54.9%.

