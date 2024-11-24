NBA Spread and Total Picks for Today, November 25
Published 9:26 pm Sunday, November 24, 2024
Today’s NBA slate has plenty of exciting matchups on the docket. Among those games is the Brooklyn Nets playing the Golden State Warriors.
Check out our betting preview below for analysis of all the important matchups in the NBA today.
NBA Spread and Total Picks – November 25
Indiana Pacers vs. New Orleans Pelicans
- Spread: Pacers -5.5
- Spread Pick: Pacers (Projected to win by 6.8 points)
- Total: 228.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (226.2 total projected points)
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana
- TV Channel: Gulf Coast Sports and FDSIN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Charlotte Hornets vs. Orlando Magic
- Spread: Magic -3.5
- Spread Pick: Magic (Projected to win by 3.5 points)
- Total: 212.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (217.9 total projected points)
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina
- TV Channel: FDSSE and FDSFL
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Detroit Pistons vs. Toronto Raptors
- Spread: Pistons -5.5
- Spread Pick: Pistons (Projected to win by 6.2 points)
- Total: 224.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (226.6 total projected points)
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan
- TV Channel: TSN and FDSDET
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Atlanta Hawks vs. Dallas Mavericks
- Spread: Hawks -2.5
- Spread Pick: Mavericks (Projected to win by 7.3 points)
- Total: 237.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (230.9 total projected points)
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Game Location: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia
- TV Channel: NBA TV, KFAA, and FDSSE
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Boston Celtics vs. Los Angeles Clippers
- Spread: Celtics -9.5
- Spread Pick: Celtics (Projected to win by 6.0 points)
- Total: 219.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (223.5 total projected points)
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Game Location: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts
- TV Channel: NBCS-BOS and KTLA
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Memphis Grizzlies vs. Portland Trail Blazers
- Spread: Grizzlies -8.5
- Spread Pick: Grizzlies (Projected to win by 9.3 points)
- Total: 226.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (226.3 total projected points)
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Game Location: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee
- TV Channel: KATU and FDSSE
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Denver Nuggets vs. New York Knicks
- Spread: Nuggets -3.5
- Spread Pick: Nuggets (Projected to win by 3.5 points)
- Total: 233.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (231.1 total projected points)
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado
- TV Channel: ALT and MSG
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Golden State Warriors vs. Brooklyn Nets
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Chase Center in San Francisco, California
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA and YES
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Sacramento Kings vs. Oklahoma City Thunder
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California
- TV Channel: NBA TV, NBCS-CA, and FDSOK
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
