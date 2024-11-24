How to Watch Top 25 Women’s College Basketball Games – Monday, November 25 Published 4:48 pm Sunday, November 24, 2024

Eight games on the Monday college basketball schedule feature a ranked team, including the matchup between the Duke Blue Devils and the Kansas State Wildcats.

Today’s Top 25 Games

Southern Jaguars at No. 20 NC State Wolfpack

Time: 11:00 AM ET

11:00 AM ET TV channel: FloHoops

No. 7 LSU Tigers at Washington Huskies

Time: 1:30 PM ET

1:30 PM ET TV channel: FloHoops

Alabama State Hornets at No. 24 Alabama Crimson Tide

Time: 2:30 PM ET

2:30 PM ET TV channel: FloHoops

No. 14 Duke Blue Devils at No. 10 Kansas State Wildcats

Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV channel: FloHoops

No. 17 Ole Miss Rebels at Boston College Eagles

Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV channel: FloHoops

No. 9 Oklahoma Sooners at DePaul Blue Demons

Time: 5:30 PM ET

5:30 PM ET TV channel: FloHoops

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at No. 23 Oregon Ducks

Time: 7:00 PM ET

No. 2 UConn Huskies at Oregon State Beavers

Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV channel: FloHoops

