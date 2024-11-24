How to Watch Top 25 College Basketball Games – Monday, November 25

Published 3:44 pm Sunday, November 24, 2024

By Data Skrive

The Auburn Tigers and the Iowa State Cyclones take the court for one of five games on the college basketball slate on Monday that include a ranked team.

Today’s Top 25 Games

Memphis Tigers at No. 2 UConn Huskies

Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks at No. 20 Arkansas Razorbacks

  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV channel: SEC Network+
  • Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

No. 4 Auburn Tigers at No. 5 Iowa State Cyclones

Little Rock Trojans at No. 25 Illinois Fighting Illini

  • Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • TV channel: Big Ten Network
  • Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Dayton Flyers at No. 10 North Carolina Tar Heels

