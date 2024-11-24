How to Watch Top 25 College Basketball Games – Monday, November 25 Published 3:44 pm Sunday, November 24, 2024

The Auburn Tigers and the Iowa State Cyclones take the court for one of five games on the college basketball slate on Monday that include a ranked team.

Today’s Top 25 Games

Memphis Tigers at No. 2 UConn Huskies

Time: 2:30 PM ET

2:30 PM ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks at No. 20 Arkansas Razorbacks

Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV channel: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

No. 4 Auburn Tigers at No. 5 Iowa State Cyclones

Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Little Rock Trojans at No. 25 Illinois Fighting Illini

Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV channel: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Dayton Flyers at No. 10 North Carolina Tar Heels

Time: 11:30 PM ET

11:30 PM ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

