How to Watch the NBA Today, November 25
Published 10:26 pm Sunday, November 24, 2024
The NBA’s nine-game lineup today is sure to please. The contests include the Los Angeles Clippers against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden.
Looking for live coverage of NBA basketball? All the games to watch today are here.
Watch the NBA Today – November 25
Detroit Pistons vs. Toronto Raptors
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Venue: Little Caesars Arena
- Location: Detroit, Michigan
- TV Channel: TSN and FDSDET
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Indiana Pacers vs. New Orleans Pelicans
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse
- Location: Indianapolis, Indiana
- TV Channel: Gulf Coast Sports and FDSIN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Charlotte Hornets vs. Orlando Magic
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Venue: Spectrum Center
- Location: Charlotte, North Carolina
- TV Channel: FDSSE and FDSFL
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Atlanta Hawks vs. Dallas Mavericks
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Venue: State Farm Arena
- Location: Atlanta, Georgia
- TV Channel: NBA TV, KFAA, and FDSSE
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Boston Celtics vs. Los Angeles Clippers
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Venue: TD Garden
- Location: Boston, Massachusetts
- TV Channel: NBCS-BOS and KTLA
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Memphis Grizzlies vs. Portland Trail Blazers
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Venue: FedExForum
- Location: Memphis, Tennessee
- TV Channel: KATU and FDSSE
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Denver Nuggets vs. New York Knicks
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Venue: Ball Arena
- Location: Denver, Colorado
- TV Channel: ALT and MSG
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Golden State Warriors vs. Brooklyn Nets
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Venue: Chase Center
- Location: San Francisco, California
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA and YES
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Sacramento Kings vs. Oklahoma City Thunder
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Venue: Golden 1 Center
- Location: Sacramento, California
- TV Channel: NBA TV, NBCS-CA, and FDSOK
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
