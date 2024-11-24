How to Watch the Grizzlies vs. Trail Blazers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 25
Published 11:55 pm Sunday, November 24, 2024
The Portland Trail Blazers (7-10) battle the Memphis Grizzlies (10-7) at FedExForum on November 25, 2024.
Grizzlies vs. Trail Blazers Game Info
- When: Monday, November 25, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee
- TV Channel: KATU, FDSSE
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Grizzlies Stats Insights
- The Grizzlies are shooting 48.2% from the field this season, 2.3 percentage points higher than the 45.9% the Trail Blazers allow to opponents.
- In games Memphis shoots better than 45.9% from the field, it is 9-3 overall.
- The Grizzlies are the third-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Trail Blazers sit at 11th.
- The 120.3 points per game the Grizzlies score are 7.2 more points than the Trail Blazers give up (113.1).
- Memphis has a 9-3 record when putting up more than 113.1 points.
Trail Blazers Stats Insights
- The Trail Blazers’ 42.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is two percentage points lower than the Grizzlies have allowed to their opponents (44.5%).
- Portland has compiled a 6-2 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 44.5% from the field.
- The Trail Blazers are the 11th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Grizzlies sit at eighth.
- The Trail Blazers put up 8.1 fewer points per game (105.5) than the Grizzlies allow (113.6).
- Portland has put together a 4-1 record in games it scores more than 113.6 points.
Grizzlies Home & Away Comparison
- Offensively the Grizzlies have played worse at home this year, averaging 118.4 points per game, compared to 122.4 per game in road games.
- In home games, Memphis is giving up 6.3 fewer points per game (110.7) than on the road (117).
- The Grizzlies are making 12.8 threes per game with a 35% shooting percentage from beyond the arc when playing at home, which is 0.2 more threes and 0.2% points better than they’re averaging in away games (12.6 threes per game, 34.8% three-point percentage).
Trail Blazers Home & Away Comparison
- The Trail Blazers score more points per game at home (109.6) than on the road (101.9), but also allow more at home (116.9) than on the road (109.7).
- At home, Portland allows 116.9 points per game. On the road, it allows 109.7.
- The Trail Blazers pick up 6.5 more assists per game at home (24.4) than on the road (17.9).
Grizzlies Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Gregory Jackson
|Out
|Foot
|Ja Morant
|Questionable
|Hip
|Zach Edey
|Out
|Ankle
|Vince Williams Jr.
|Out
|Ankle
Trail Blazers Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Donovan Clingan
|Out
|Knee
|Matisse Thybulle
|Out
|Knee
|Deandre Ayton
|Questionable
|Finger
|Kris Murray
|Questionable
|Sternum
|Scoot Henderson
|Questionable
|Back
|Jerami Grant
|Questionable
|Illness