How to Watch the Grizzlies vs. Trail Blazers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 25 Published 11:55 pm Sunday, November 24, 2024

The Portland Trail Blazers (7-10) battle the Memphis Grizzlies (10-7) at FedExForum on November 25, 2024.

Grizzlies vs. Trail Blazers Game Info

When: Monday, November 25, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, November 25, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET Where: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee

TV Channel: KATU, FDSSE

Grizzlies Stats Insights

The Grizzlies are shooting 48.2% from the field this season, 2.3 percentage points higher than the 45.9% the Trail Blazers allow to opponents.

In games Memphis shoots better than 45.9% from the field, it is 9-3 overall.

The Grizzlies are the third-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Trail Blazers sit at 11th.

The 120.3 points per game the Grizzlies score are 7.2 more points than the Trail Blazers give up (113.1).

Memphis has a 9-3 record when putting up more than 113.1 points.

Trail Blazers Stats Insights

The Trail Blazers’ 42.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is two percentage points lower than the Grizzlies have allowed to their opponents (44.5%).

Portland has compiled a 6-2 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 44.5% from the field.

The Trail Blazers are the 11th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Grizzlies sit at eighth.

The Trail Blazers put up 8.1 fewer points per game (105.5) than the Grizzlies allow (113.6).

Portland has put together a 4-1 record in games it scores more than 113.6 points.

Grizzlies Home & Away Comparison

Offensively the Grizzlies have played worse at home this year, averaging 118.4 points per game, compared to 122.4 per game in road games.

In home games, Memphis is giving up 6.3 fewer points per game (110.7) than on the road (117).

The Grizzlies are making 12.8 threes per game with a 35% shooting percentage from beyond the arc when playing at home, which is 0.2 more threes and 0.2% points better than they’re averaging in away games (12.6 threes per game, 34.8% three-point percentage).

Trail Blazers Home & Away Comparison

The Trail Blazers score more points per game at home (109.6) than on the road (101.9), but also allow more at home (116.9) than on the road (109.7).

At home, Portland allows 116.9 points per game. On the road, it allows 109.7.

The Trail Blazers pick up 6.5 more assists per game at home (24.4) than on the road (17.9).

Grizzlies Injuries

Name Game Status Injury Gregory Jackson Out Foot Ja Morant Questionable Hip Zach Edey Out Ankle Vince Williams Jr. Out Ankle

Trail Blazers Injuries