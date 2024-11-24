How to Watch SEC College Basketball Games – Sunday, November 24

The Sunday college basketball slate includes four games with an SEC team in action. Among those games is the St. John’s Red Storm playing the Georgia Bulldogs.

Today’s SEC Games

No. 22 St. John’s Red Storm at Georgia Bulldogs

  • Time: 11:00 AM ET
  • TV channel: CBS Sports Network
  • Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

LSU Tigers at UCF Knights

  • Time: 3:00 PM ET
  • TV channel: CBS Sports Network
  • Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions at Missouri Tigers

  • Time: 5:00 PM ET
  • TV channel: SEC Network+
  • Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

Drake Bulldogs at Vanderbilt Commodores

