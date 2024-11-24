How to Watch SEC College Basketball Games – Sunday, November 24
Published 12:44 am Sunday, November 24, 2024
The Sunday college basketball slate includes four games with an SEC team in action. Among those games is the St. John’s Red Storm playing the Georgia Bulldogs.
Today’s SEC Games
No. 22 St. John’s Red Storm at Georgia Bulldogs
- Time: 11:00 AM ET
- TV channel: CBS Sports Network
LSU Tigers at UCF Knights
- Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV channel: CBS Sports Network
Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions at Missouri Tigers
- Time: 5:00 PM ET
- TV channel: SEC Network+
Drake Bulldogs at Vanderbilt Commodores
- Time: 8:30 PM ET
- TV channel: ESPN
