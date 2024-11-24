How to Watch AAC College Basketball Games – Sunday, November 24

Published 12:44 am Sunday, November 24, 2024

By Data Skrive

How to Watch AAC College Basketball Games - Sunday, November 24

AAC teams will take the court in two games on Sunday in college basketball play. That includes the Florida Atlantic Owls squaring off against the Seton Hall Pirates at TD Arena.

Watch men’s college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Today’s AAC Games

South Florida Bulls at Wright State Raiders

Florida Atlantic Owls at Seton Hall Pirates

  • Time: 6:00 PM ET
  • TV channel: ESPN Networks

Sign up for our daily email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

More How to Watch

How to live stream NFL RedZone Week 12 with a free Fubo trial

How to live stream NFL RedZone Week 12 with a free Fubo trial

How to Watch SEC College Basketball Games - Sunday, November 24

How to Watch SEC College Basketball Games – Sunday, November 24

How to Watch SEC Women's College Basketball Games - Sunday, November 24

How to Watch SEC Women’s College Basketball Games – Sunday, November 24

How to Watch Top 25 Women's College Basketball Games - Sunday, November 24

How to Watch Top 25 Women’s College Basketball Games – Sunday, November 24

Print Article

SportsPlus

  • Special Sections

  • Friends2Follow