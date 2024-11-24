How to Watch AAC College Basketball Games – Sunday, November 24 Published 12:44 am Sunday, November 24, 2024

AAC teams will take the court in two games on Sunday in college basketball play. That includes the Florida Atlantic Owls squaring off against the Seton Hall Pirates at TD Arena.

Today’s AAC Games

South Florida Bulls at Wright State Raiders

Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Florida Atlantic Owls at Seton Hall Pirates

Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV channel: ESPN Networks

