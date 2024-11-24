How to Pick the Devils vs. Predators Game with Odds, Spread, Betting Line and Stats – November 25
Published 11:48 am Sunday, November 24, 2024
The game between the New Jersey Devils and the Nashville Predators at 7:00 PM ET on Monday has a variety of betting possibilities to consider. With that in mind, here’s an in-depth look at our best bets, along with picks and predictions.
Devils vs. Predators Picks
Total Pick
Pick OU: Under 6 (model projecting 5.8 goals)
- New Jersey and its opponent have combined to outscore Monday’s over/under (6 goals) 13 times this season.
- This season, nine of Nashville’s games have featured more than 6 goals.
- The Devils score 3.43 goals per game, compared to the Predators’ average of 2.38, adding up to 0.2 fewer goals than this contest’s total of 6.
- These two teams allow a combined 5.7 goals per game, 0.3 less than this one’s over/under.
Moneyline Pick
Devils Moneyline: -152
- The Devils have gone 11-8 this season when listed as a moneyline favorite.
- In games it has played with moneyline odds of -152 or shorter, New Jersey has compiled a 4-5 record (winning 44.4% of its games).
- The Devils have a 60.3% chance (based on the moneyline’s implied probability) to win this game.
Predators Moneyline: +127
- Nashville has played as the underdog on the moneyline seven times this season, and lost each time.
- The Predators are winless in games with moneyline odds of +127 or longer (in two chances).
- Nashville has a 44.1% chance to win this matchup (implied from its moneyline odds).
Score Prediction
Prediction:
New Jersey 4, Nashville 2
Devils Points Leaders
- Jesper Bratt has been imperative to New Jersey’s offense this season, putting up 28 points in 23 games.
- Jack Hughes has eight goals and 17 assists for New Jersey to compile 25 total points (1.1 per game).
- Nico Hischier has contributed 21 points for New Jersey in 23 games this season, scoring on 16.9% of his shots and recording 10 goals and 11 assists.
- As New Jersey’s top goalie, Jacob Markstrom has recorded 9 wins and 5 losses this season while giving up 38 goals with 370 saves.
Predators Points Leaders
- Nashville’s Filip Forsberg has collected eight assists and eight goals in 21 games, good for 16 points.
- Roman Josi is crucial for Nashville’s attack with 16 total points (0.8 per game), including four goals and 12 assists through 21 games.
- Jonathan Marchessault has scored four goals and contributed eight assists for Nashville, giving him a point total of 12.
- Juuse Saros has a .918 save percentage (13th in the league), with 457 total saves, while allowing 41 goals (2.4 goals against average). He has put up a 6-9-2 record between the posts for Nashville this season.
Devils’ Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Moneyline
|11/16/2024
|Lightning
|L 4-0
|Away
|-113
|11/21/2024
|Hurricanes
|W 4-2
|Home
|-116
|11/23/2024
|Capitals
|W 3-2
|Away
|-143
|11/25/2024
|Predators
|–
|Home
|-152
|11/27/2024
|Blues
|–
|Home
|–
|11/29/2024
|Red Wings
|–
|Away
|–
|11/30/2024
|Capitals
|–
|Home
|–
Predators’ Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Moneyline
|11/17/2024
|Canucks
|W 5-3
|Away
|-119
|11/20/2024
|Kraken
|L 3-0
|Away
|-142
|11/23/2024
|Jets
|W 4-1
|Home
|-146
|11/25/2024
|Devils
|–
|Away
|+127
|11/27/2024
|Flyers
|–
|Home
|–
|11/29/2024
|Lightning
|–
|Home
|–
|11/30/2024
|Wild
|–
|Away
|–
New Jersey vs. Nashville Game Info
- Date: Monday, November 25, 2024
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- How to watch on TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Location: Newark, New Jersey
- Venue: Prudential Center
