How to Pick the Devils vs. Predators Game with Odds, Spread, Betting Line and Stats – November 25 Published 11:48 am Sunday, November 24, 2024

The game between the New Jersey Devils and the Nashville Predators at 7:00 PM ET on Monday has a variety of betting possibilities to consider. With that in mind, here’s an in-depth look at our best bets, along with picks and predictions.

Devils vs. Predators Picks

Total Pick

Pick OU: Under 6 (model projecting 5.8 goals)

New Jersey and its opponent have combined to outscore Monday’s over/under (6 goals) 13 times this season.

This season, nine of Nashville’s games have featured more than 6 goals.

The Devils score 3.43 goals per game, compared to the Predators’ average of 2.38, adding up to 0.2 fewer goals than this contest’s total of 6.

These two teams allow a combined 5.7 goals per game, 0.3 less than this one’s over/under.

Moneyline Pick

Devils Moneyline: -152

The Devils have gone 11-8 this season when listed as a moneyline favorite.

In games it has played with moneyline odds of -152 or shorter, New Jersey has compiled a 4-5 record (winning 44.4% of its games).

The Devils have a 60.3% chance (based on the moneyline’s implied probability) to win this game.

Predators Moneyline: +127

Nashville has played as the underdog on the moneyline seven times this season, and lost each time.

The Predators are winless in games with moneyline odds of +127 or longer (in two chances).

Nashville has a 44.1% chance to win this matchup (implied from its moneyline odds).

Score Prediction

Prediction:

New Jersey 4, Nashville 2

Devils Points Leaders

Jesper Bratt has been imperative to New Jersey’s offense this season, putting up 28 points in 23 games.

Jack Hughes has eight goals and 17 assists for New Jersey to compile 25 total points (1.1 per game).

Nico Hischier has contributed 21 points for New Jersey in 23 games this season, scoring on 16.9% of his shots and recording 10 goals and 11 assists.

As New Jersey’s top goalie, Jacob Markstrom has recorded 9 wins and 5 losses this season while giving up 38 goals with 370 saves.

Predators Points Leaders

Nashville’s Filip Forsberg has collected eight assists and eight goals in 21 games, good for 16 points.

Roman Josi is crucial for Nashville’s attack with 16 total points (0.8 per game), including four goals and 12 assists through 21 games.

Jonathan Marchessault has scored four goals and contributed eight assists for Nashville, giving him a point total of 12.

Juuse Saros has a .918 save percentage (13th in the league), with 457 total saves, while allowing 41 goals (2.4 goals against average). He has put up a 6-9-2 record between the posts for Nashville this season.

Devils’ Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Moneyline 11/16/2024 Lightning L 4-0 Away -113 11/21/2024 Hurricanes W 4-2 Home -116 11/23/2024 Capitals W 3-2 Away -143 11/25/2024 Predators – Home -152 11/27/2024 Blues – Home – 11/29/2024 Red Wings – Away – 11/30/2024 Capitals – Home –

Predators’ Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Moneyline 11/17/2024 Canucks W 5-3 Away -119 11/20/2024 Kraken L 3-0 Away -142 11/23/2024 Jets W 4-1 Home -146 11/25/2024 Devils – Away +127 11/27/2024 Flyers – Home – 11/29/2024 Lightning – Home – 11/30/2024 Wild – Away –

New Jersey vs. Nashville Game Info

Date: Monday, November 25, 2024

Monday, November 25, 2024 Time: 7:00 PM ET

Location: Newark, New Jersey

Newark, New Jersey Venue: Prudential Center

