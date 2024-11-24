Grizzlies vs. Trail Blazers Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under – November 25 Published 9:16 pm Sunday, November 24, 2024

The Memphis Grizzlies (10-7) hit the court against the Portland Trail Blazers (7-10) as 8.5-point favorites on Monday, November 25, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET on KATU and FDSSE.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM. Sign up today using our link.

Grizzlies vs. Trail Blazers Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, November 25, 2024

Monday, November 25, 2024 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to watch on TV: KATU and FDSSE

KATU and FDSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Memphis, Tennessee

Memphis, Tennessee Venue: FedExForum

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo.

Grizzlies vs. Trail Blazers Score Prediction

Prediction:

Grizzlies 118 – Trail Blazers 108

Sign up for NBA League Pass to get access to games, live and on-demand, and more for the entire season and offseason.

Spread & Total Prediction for Grizzlies vs. Trail Blazers

Pick ATS: Grizzlies (- 8.5)

Grizzlies (- 8.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Grizzlies (-9.3)

Grizzlies (-9.3) Pick OU: Under (226.5)



Computer Predicted Total: 226.3

The Grizzlies’ .647 ATS win percentage (11-6-0 ATS Record) is higher than the Trail Blazers’ .588 mark (10-7-0 ATS Record) in 2024-25.

Memphis hasn’t covered the spread as an 8.5-point favorite or more this season, while Portland covers as an underdog of 8.5 or more 55.6% of the time.

Memphis’ games have gone over the total 70.6% of the time this season (12 out of 17), which is more often than Portland’s games have (six out of 17).

As a moneyline favorite this year, the Grizzlies are 7-4, a better mark than the Trail Blazers have recorded (7-10) as moneyline underdogs.

Put your picks to the test and bet on the Grizzlies with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Grizzlies Performance Insights

The Grizzlies have been led by their offense, as they rank second-best in the NBA by averaging 120.3 points per game. They rank 18th in the league in points allowed (113.6 per contest).

Memphis is top-five this year in rebounding, ranking third-best in the league with 47.8 boards per game. Meanwhile, it ranks 11th with 43.1 rebounds allowed per contest.

The Grizzlies have been racking up assists in 2024-25, ranking third-best in the NBA with 29.8 dimes per contest.

While Memphis is in the bottom five in the NBA in turnovers per game with 16.0 (fourth-worst), it ranks seventh in the league with 15.1 forced turnovers per contest.

The Grizzlies are draining 12.7 threes per game (15th-ranked in NBA) this season, while owning a 34.9% three-point percentage (17th-ranked).

Looking for officially licensed NBA gear? Fanatics has jerseys, hats, apparel, memorabilia, trading cards, collectibles and more.

Trail Blazers Performance Insights

The Trail Blazers are the third-worst squad in the NBA in points scored (105.5 per game) and 16th in points allowed (113.1).

Portland grabs 44.6 rebounds per game and give up 45.6 boards, ranking 11th and 24th, respectively, in the NBA.

At 20.9 assists per game, the Trail Blazers are worst in the league.

Portland is the second-worst squad in the league in turnovers per game (16.8) but fourth-best in turnovers forced (15.3).

In 2024-25 the Trail Blazers are third-worst in the league in 3-point makes (11.5 per game) and rank 25th in 3-point percentage (33.4%).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.