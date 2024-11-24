Grizzlies vs. Trail Blazers Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under – November 25
Published 9:16 pm Sunday, November 24, 2024
The Memphis Grizzlies (10-7) hit the court against the Portland Trail Blazers (7-10) as 8.5-point favorites on Monday, November 25, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET on KATU and FDSSE.
Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM. Sign up today using our link.
Grizzlies vs. Trail Blazers Game Info & Odds
- Date: Monday, November 25, 2024
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- How to watch on TV: KATU and FDSSE
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Location: Memphis, Tennessee
- Venue: FedExForum
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo.
Grizzlies vs. Trail Blazers Score Prediction
- Prediction:
Grizzlies 118 – Trail Blazers 108
Sign up for NBA League Pass to get access to games, live and on-demand, and more for the entire season and offseason.
Spread & Total Prediction for Grizzlies vs. Trail Blazers
- Pick ATS: Grizzlies (- 8.5)
- Computer Predicted Spread: Grizzlies (-9.3)
- Pick OU:
Under (226.5)
- Computer Predicted Total: 226.3
- The Grizzlies’ .647 ATS win percentage (11-6-0 ATS Record) is higher than the Trail Blazers’ .588 mark (10-7-0 ATS Record) in 2024-25.
- Memphis hasn’t covered the spread as an 8.5-point favorite or more this season, while Portland covers as an underdog of 8.5 or more 55.6% of the time.
- Memphis’ games have gone over the total 70.6% of the time this season (12 out of 17), which is more often than Portland’s games have (six out of 17).
- As a moneyline favorite this year, the Grizzlies are 7-4, a better mark than the Trail Blazers have recorded (7-10) as moneyline underdogs.
Put your picks to the test and bet on the Grizzlies with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Grizzlies Performance Insights
- The Grizzlies have been led by their offense, as they rank second-best in the NBA by averaging 120.3 points per game. They rank 18th in the league in points allowed (113.6 per contest).
- Memphis is top-five this year in rebounding, ranking third-best in the league with 47.8 boards per game. Meanwhile, it ranks 11th with 43.1 rebounds allowed per contest.
- The Grizzlies have been racking up assists in 2024-25, ranking third-best in the NBA with 29.8 dimes per contest.
- While Memphis is in the bottom five in the NBA in turnovers per game with 16.0 (fourth-worst), it ranks seventh in the league with 15.1 forced turnovers per contest.
- The Grizzlies are draining 12.7 threes per game (15th-ranked in NBA) this season, while owning a 34.9% three-point percentage (17th-ranked).
Looking for officially licensed NBA gear? Fanatics has jerseys, hats, apparel, memorabilia, trading cards, collectibles and more.
Trail Blazers Performance Insights
- The Trail Blazers are the third-worst squad in the NBA in points scored (105.5 per game) and 16th in points allowed (113.1).
- Portland grabs 44.6 rebounds per game and give up 45.6 boards, ranking 11th and 24th, respectively, in the NBA.
- At 20.9 assists per game, the Trail Blazers are worst in the league.
- Portland is the second-worst squad in the league in turnovers per game (16.8) but fourth-best in turnovers forced (15.3).
- In 2024-25 the Trail Blazers are third-worst in the league in 3-point makes (11.5 per game) and rank 25th in 3-point percentage (33.4%).
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.