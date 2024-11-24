Devils vs. Predators Injury Report Today – November 25
Published 6:42 pm Sunday, November 24, 2024
Ahead of a Monday, November 25 matchup with the Nashville Predators (7-11-3) at Prudential Center, which starts at 7:00 PM ET, the New Jersey Devils (14-7-2) are dealing with three players on the injury report.
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at BetMGM. Sign up today using our link.
New Jersey Devils Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Santeri Hatakka
|D
|Out
|Shoulder
|Curtis Lazar
|C
|Out
|Knee
|Nathan Bastian
|RW
|Out
|Jaw
Watch 1,000+ out-of-market NHL games, ESPN+ Hockey Night & more streaming all season on ESPN+.
Nashville Predators Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Austin Roest
|C
|Out
|Undisclosed
|Spencer Stastney
|D
|Out
|Personal
Devils vs. Predators Game Info
- Date: Monday, November 25, 2024
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- How to watch on TV: ESPN+
- Location: Newark, New Jersey
- Venue: Prudential Center
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo.
Devils Season Insights
- The Devils score the fourth-most goals in the NHL (79 total, 3.4 per game).
- New Jersey has given up 60 total goals (2.6 per game), ranking 14th in league action in goals against.
- Their +19 goal differential is sixth-best in the league.
Predators Season Insights
- With 50 goals (2.4 per game), the Predators have the NHL’s 29th-ranked offense.
- Nashville’s total of 65 goals given up (3.1 per game) ranks 20th in the NHL.
- With a goal differential of -15, they are 26th in the league.
Catch NHL action all season long on Max.
Devils vs. Predators Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Devils (-159)
|Predators (+133)
|6
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.