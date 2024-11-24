College Basketball Picks Against the Spread: AAC Games Today, November 25 Published 8:52 pm Sunday, November 24, 2024

The Memphis Tigers versus the UConn Huskies is one of many strong options on Monday in AAC play. To assist you, we’re offering predictions against the spread!

AAC Picks ATS Today

Pick: Louisiana +10.5 vs. UAB

Matchup: UAB Blazers vs. Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns

Projected Favorite & Spread: UAB by 3.1 points

UAB by 3.1 points (Bet on BetMGM) Spread: UAB -10.5

UAB -10.5 Time: 12:30 PM ET

12:30 PM ET Date: November 25

November 25 TV Channel: ESPN Networks

Pick: Memphis +8.5 vs. UConn

Matchup: Memphis Tigers vs. UConn Huskies

Projected Favorite & Spread: Memphis by 3.6 points

Memphis by 3.6 points (Bet on BetMGM) Spread: UConn -8.5

UConn -8.5 Time: 2:30 PM ET

2:30 PM ET Date: November 25

November 25 TV Channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Pick: Oregon State +6.5 vs. North Texas

Matchup: Oregon State Beavers at North Texas Mean Green

Projected Favorite & Spread: Oregon State by 1.1 points

Oregon State by 1.1 points (Bet on BetMGM) Spread: North Texas -6.5

North Texas -6.5 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Date: November 25

November 25 TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

Pick: Troy -11.5 vs. UTSA

Matchup: UTSA Roadrunners at Troy Trojans

Projected Favorite & Spread: Troy by 19 points

Troy by 19 points (Bet on BetMGM) Spread: Troy -11.5

Troy -11.5 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Date: November 25

November 25 TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

