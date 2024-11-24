Celtics vs. Grizzlies Tickets Available – Saturday, Dec. 7 Published 4:41 am Sunday, November 24, 2024

On Saturday, December 7, 2024, the Boston Celtics (13-3) take on the Memphis Grizzlies (10-7) at 8:00 PM ET on NBCS-BOS and FDSSE.

Looking for NBA tickets? Head to StubHub today and see your team live.

Celtics vs. Grizzlies Game Info & Tickets

Get tickets for this game at StubHub

Date: Saturday, December 7, 2024

Saturday, December 7, 2024 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to watch on TV: NBCS-BOS and FDSSE

NBCS-BOS and FDSSE Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: TD Garden

TD Garden Favorite: –

Sign up for NBA League Pass to get access to games, live and on-demand, and more for the entire season and offseason.

Celtics vs. Grizzlies 2024-25 Stats

Celtics Grizzlies 120.7 Points Avg. 120.3 110.8 Points Allowed Avg. 113.6 46% Field Goal % 48.2% 37.1% Three Point % 34.9%

Get tickets for this game at StubHub

Celtics’ Top Players

Jayson Tatum averages 29.1 points, 8.2 rebounds and 6.1 assists for the Celtics.

Tatum is the top active three-point shooter for the Celtics, knocking down 4.1 per game.

Tatum grabs 1.4 steals per game. Derrick White collects 1.1 blocks an outing.

Looking for officially licensed NBA gear? Fanatics has jerseys, hats, apparel, memorabilia, trading cards, collectibles and more.

Grizzlies’ Top Players

Jaren Jackson Jr. scores 22.9 points per game. He also adds 5.6 rebounds per outing and 1.3 assists per contest.

This season, Santi Aldama is averaging 12.7 points, 3.5 assists and 7.2 rebounds per game.

Scotty Pippen Jr. has also added 12.6 points, 5.9 assists and 3.9 rebounds per game.

Jaylen Wells hits 1.9 treys per game.

The Grizzlies’ defensive effort gets a boost from Jackson’s 1.3 steals and Jay Huff’s 1.5 blocks per game.

Celtics Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Spread 11/29 Bulls – Away – 12/1 Cavaliers – Away – 12/2 Heat – Home – 12/4 Pistons – Home – 12/6 Bucks – Home – 12/7 Grizzlies – Home – 12/19 Bulls – Home – 12/21 Bulls – Away – 12/23 Magic – Away – 12/25 76ers – Home – 12/27 Pacers – Home –

Go see the Celtics or Grizzlies in person this season – get tickets now at StubHub.

Grizzlies Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Spread 11/27 Pistons – Home – 11/29 Pelicans – Home – 12/1 Pacers – Home – 12/3 Mavericks – Away – 12/5 Kings – Home – 12/7 Celtics – Away – 12/8 Wizards – Away – 12/19 Warriors – Home – 12/21 Hawks – Away – 12/23 Clippers – Home – 12/26 Raptors – Home –

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up for a free trial.