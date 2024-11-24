Best Bets for NCAA Basketball Picks Against the Spread for Monday, November 25 Published 4:19 pm Sunday, November 24, 2024

The college basketball lineup on Monday, which includes the Memphis Tigers taking on the UConn Huskies, is not one to miss. Our computer model is particularly high on two games, in terms of picks against the spread, including that matchup.

Watch men’s college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Today’s NCAA Men’s Basketball Picks ATS

ATS Pick: Memphis +8.5 vs. UConn Matchup: Memphis Tigers vs. UConn Huskies

Memphis Tigers vs. UConn Huskies Time: 2:30 PM ET

2:30 PM ET Date: November 25

November 25 Computer Projection: Memphis by 4.8 points (Bet now on BetMGM)

Memphis by 4.8 points (Bet now on BetMGM) Spread: UConn (-8.5)

UConn (-8.5) TV Channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply) ATS Pick: Virginia Tech +11.5 vs. Michigan Matchup: Michigan Wolverines vs. Virginia Tech Hokies

Michigan Wolverines vs. Virginia Tech Hokies Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Date: November 25

November 25 Computer Projection: Michigan by 10.5 points (Bet now on BetMGM)

Michigan by 10.5 points (Bet now on BetMGM) Spread: Michigan (-11.5)

Michigan (-11.5) TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.