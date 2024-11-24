Best Bets for NCAA Basketball Picks Against the Spread for Monday, November 25

Published 4:19 pm Sunday, November 24, 2024

By Data Skrive

Best Bets for NCAA Basketball Picks Against the Spread for Monday, November 25

The college basketball lineup on Monday, which includes the Memphis Tigers taking on the UConn Huskies, is not one to miss. Our computer model is particularly high on two games, in terms of picks against the spread, including that matchup.

Today’s NCAA Men’s Basketball Picks ATS

ATS Pick: Memphis +8.5 vs. UConn

  • Matchup: Memphis Tigers vs. UConn Huskies
  • Time: 2:30 PM ET
  • Date: November 25
  • Computer Projection: Memphis by 4.8 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
  • Spread: UConn (-8.5)
  • TV Channel: ESPN2
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

ATS Pick: Virginia Tech +11.5 vs. Michigan

  • Matchup: Michigan Wolverines vs. Virginia Tech Hokies
  • Time: 6:00 PM ET
  • Date: November 25
  • Computer Projection: Michigan by 10.5 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
  • Spread: Michigan (-11.5)
  • TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

