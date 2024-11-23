Will Tyjae Spears Play in Week 12? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates Published 1:27 pm Saturday, November 23, 2024

Tyjae Spears is listed as out and won’t play in the Tennessee Titans’ Week 12 matchup against the Houston Texans, which begins at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. All of Spears’ stats can be found on this page.

In the running game, Spears has season stats of 43 rushes for 161 yards and one TD, picking up 3.7 yards per carry. He also has 17 catches on 18 targets for 88 yards.

Tyjae Spears Injury Status: Out (LP)

Spears (out, concussion) appears on the Titans’ injury report this week.

No other running back is listed on the injury report for the Titans.

Titans vs. Texans Game Info

Game Day: November 24, 2024

November 24, 2024 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM TV Channel: CBS

CBS

Watch this game on Paramount+

Watch this game on Paramount+ Spread: Texans -8

Texans -8 Total: 40.5 points

Spears 2024 Stats

Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Rush Yards/Carry Targets Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs 43 161 1 3.7 18 17 88 0

Spears Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 @Bears 4 21 0 4 11 0 Week 2 @Jets 6 20 0 2 11 0 Week 3 @Packers 2 7 0 4 54 0 Week 4 @Dolphins 15 39 1 2 0 0 Week 6 @Colts 6 27 0 0 0 0 Week 10 @Chargers 7 47 0 3 4 0 Week 11 @Vikings 3 0 0 2 8 0

