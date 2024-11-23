Will Calvin Ridley Play in Week 12? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates Published 1:27 pm Saturday, November 23, 2024

Calvin Ridley was a full participant in his most recent practice, and should be available when the Tennessee Titans play the Houston Texans at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 12. Trying to find Ridley’s stats? Here is everything you need to know.

Looking at season stats, Ridley has been targeted 74 times and has 36 catches for 541 yards (15 per reception) and three TDs, plus four carries for 32 yards one touchdown.

Calvin Ridley Injury Status: Full Participation in Practice

Ridley is currently listed on this week’s injury report (full participation in practice, illness). His game status was not designated on the latest report.

The Titans have no other receivers on the injury list.

Titans vs. Texans Game Info

Game Day: November 24, 2024

November 24, 2024 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM TV Channel: CBS

Watch this game on Paramount+ Spread: Texans -8

Texans -8 Total: 40.5 points

Ridley 2024 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 74 36 541 112 3 15

Ridley Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Bears 7 3 50 0 Week 2 @Jets 6 4 77 1 Week 3 @Packers 3 1 9 0 Week 4 @Dolphins 3 1 5 0 Week 6 @Colts 8 0 0 0 Week 7 @Bills 9 3 42 0 Week 8 @Lions 15 10 143 0 Week 9 @Patriots 8 5 73 0 Week 10 @Chargers 9 5 84 2 Week 11 @Vikings 6 4 58 0

