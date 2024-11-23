Titans vs. Texans Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread – Week 12 Published 3:36 pm Saturday, November 23, 2024

Based on our computer model, the Houston Texans will defeat the Tennessee Titans when they play at NRG Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 24 (at 1 p.m. ET). We have a complete breakdown, regarding the point spread, total and final score, available in this article.

The Texans are compiling 23.5 points per game on offense (14th in NFL), and they rank 11th on the other side of the ball with 21.5 points allowed per game. The Titans have been keeping opposing offenses in check on defense, surrendering just 278 total yards per contest (second-best). Offensively, they rank 25th by compiling 295.4 total yards per game.

Titans vs. Texans Predictions and Picks

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction Texans (-7.5) Over (40.5) Texans 30, Titans 14

Titans Betting Info

The implied probability of a win by the Titans based on the moneyline is 24.4%.

Tennessee has won just one game against the spread this season.

The Titans have been an underdog by 7.5 points or more this year three times and failed to cover in all three.

In 2024, five Tennessee games have hit the over.

The over/under for this game is 0.1 points higher than the average scoring total for Titans games (postseason included) of 40.4.

Texans Betting Info

The Texans have an 80.0% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline’s implied probability.

Houston has compiled a 5-5-1 record against the spread this season.

The Texans have covered the spread when playing as at least 7.5-point favorites in their only opportunity this season.

So far this season, three of Houston’s 11 games have gone over the point total.

The average total for Texans games this season has been 45.2, 4.7 points higher than the total for this game.

Titans vs. Texans 2024 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Texans 23.5 21.5 22.4 19.8 24.3 22.8 Titans 17 26.3 16.2 22.8 17.8 29.8

