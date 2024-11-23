SEC Football Scores and Results – Week 13 2024 Published 5:25 pm Saturday, November 23, 2024

The Week 13 college football slate includes 10 games featuring SEC teams involved. Keep reading to see up-to-date results and key players.

Jump to Matchup:

Ole Miss vs. Florida | UMass vs. Georgia

SEC Scores | Week 13

Florida 24 – Ole Miss 17

Florida won as a 12.5-point underdog. The matchup went under the 56.5-point total.

Florida Top Performers

Passing: DJ Lagway (10-for-17, 180 YDS, 2 TDs, 1 INT)

DJ Lagway (10-for-17, 180 YDS, 2 TDs, 1 INT) Rushing: Montrell Johnson (18 ATT, 107 YDS, 1 TD)

Montrell Johnson (18 ATT, 107 YDS, 1 TD) Receiving: Elijhah Badger (7 TAR, 5 REC, 87 YDS, 1 TD)

Ole Miss Top Performers

Passing: Jaxson Dart (24-for-41, 323 YDS, 2 TDs, 2 INTs)

Jaxson Dart (24-for-41, 323 YDS, 2 TDs, 2 INTs) Rushing: Dart (14 ATT, 71 YDS)

Dart (14 ATT, 71 YDS) Receiving: Cayden Lee (7 TAR, 6 REC, 94 YDS, 1 TD)

Matchup Stat Breakdown

Ole Miss Florida 464 Total Yards 344 323 Passing Yards 180 141 Rushing Yards 164 2 Turnovers 1

Georgia 59 – UMass 21

UMass covered the 42.5-point spread in the loss. The matchup covered the 55.5-point total.

Georgia Top Performers

Passing: Carson Beck (20-for-31, 297 YDS, 4 TDs, 0 INTs)

Carson Beck (20-for-31, 297 YDS, 4 TDs, 0 INTs) Rushing: Nate Frazier (21 ATT, 136 YDS, 3 TDs)

Nate Frazier (21 ATT, 136 YDS, 3 TDs) Receiving: Arian Smith (3 TAR, 3 REC, 110 YDS, 1 TD)

UMass Top Performers

Passing: AJ Hairston (7-for-16, 121 YDS, 1 TD, 0 INTs)

AJ Hairston (7-for-16, 121 YDS, 1 TD, 0 INTs) Rushing: Jalen John (9 ATT, 107 YDS, 1 TD)

Jalen John (9 ATT, 107 YDS, 1 TD) Receiving: Jakobie James (9 TAR, 3 REC, 101 YDS, 1 TD)

Matchup Stat Breakdown

UMass Georgia 351 Total Yards 550 125 Passing Yards 342 226 Rushing Yards 208 2 Turnovers 0

Upcoming Week 13 SEC Schedule

No. 7 Alabama Crimson Tide at Oklahoma Sooners

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Game Date: Saturday, Nov. 23

Saturday, Nov. 23 Game Location: Norman, Oklahoma

Norman, Oklahoma Venue: Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium

Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium TV Channel: ABC

No. 15 Texas A&M Aggies at Auburn Tigers

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Game Date: Saturday, Nov. 23

Saturday, Nov. 23 Game Location: Auburn, Alabama

Auburn, Alabama Venue: Jordan-Hare Stadium

Jordan-Hare Stadium TV Channel: ESPN

Vanderbilt Commodores at LSU Tigers

Game Time: 7:45 PM ET

7:45 PM ET Game Date: Saturday, Nov. 23

Saturday, Nov. 23 Game Location: Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Baton Rouge, Louisiana Venue: Tiger Stadium

Tiger Stadium TV Channel: SECN

