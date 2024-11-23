Ole Miss vs. Lindenwood Basketball Tickets – Saturday, December 7 Published 8:03 pm Saturday, November 23, 2024

The Lindenwood Lions (2-4) will play the Ole Miss Rebels (5-0) on Saturday, December 7, 2024 at The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss. The game is scheduled to begin at 8:00 PM ET and air on SEC Network+.

Ole Miss vs. Lindenwood Game Info & Tickets

Date: Saturday, December 7, 2024

Saturday, December 7, 2024 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to watch on TV: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Location: Oxford, Mississippi

Oxford, Mississippi Venue: The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss

Ole Miss vs. Lindenwood 2024-25 Stats

Ole Miss Stat Lindenwood 80.8 Points For 70.7 63.0 Points Against 70.5 44.2% Field Goal % 44.7% 41.9% Opponent Field Goal % 43.0% 35.9% Three Point % 27.0% 34.2% Opponent Three Point % 36.4%

Ole Miss’ Top Players

The Rebels scoring leader is Sean Pedulla, who puts up 14.4 points per game.

Jaylen Murray leads Ole Miss with 4.0 assists per game and Malik Dia paces the team with 6.8 rebounds per matchup.

The Rebels are led by Pedulla from long distance. He knocks down 2.6 shots from deep per game.

Ole Miss’ steals leader is Pedulla, who grabs 3.0 per game. Dre Davis leads the team averaging 0.8 blocks a game.

Lindenwood’s Top Players

Jadis Jones is at the top of the Lions scoring and rebounding leaderboards with 12.5 points per game and 6.8 rebounds per game this season.

Markeith Browning II puts in work giving out assists and is Lindenwood’s assist leader with 2.5 per game.

Reggie Bass leads the Lions in shooting from beyond the arc, averaging 1.8 made threes per game.

Lindenwood’s Browning has the top spot on the team’s steals leaderboard with 1.8 per game and Anias Futrell is first in blocks with 1.0 per game.

Ole Miss Schedule

Lindenwood Schedule

