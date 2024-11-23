Ole Miss vs. Lindenwood Basketball Tickets – Saturday, December 7

Published 8:03 pm Saturday, November 23, 2024

By Data Skrive

Ole Miss vs. Lindenwood Basketball Tickets - Saturday, December 7

The Lindenwood Lions (2-4) will play the Ole Miss Rebels (5-0) on Saturday, December 7, 2024 at The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss. The game is scheduled to begin at 8:00 PM ET and air on SEC Network+.

Looking for men’s college basketball tickets? Head to StubHub today and see your team live.

Ole Miss vs. Lindenwood Game Info & Tickets

  • Date: Saturday, December 7, 2024
  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • How to watch on TV: SEC Network+
  • Location: Oxford, Mississippi
  • Venue: The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss
  • Tickets: Get tickets for this game at StubHub

Ole Miss vs. Lindenwood 2024-25 Stats

Ole Miss Stat Lindenwood
80.8 Points For 70.7
63.0 Points Against 70.5
44.2% Field Goal % 44.7%
41.9% Opponent Field Goal % 43.0%
35.9% Three Point % 27.0%
34.2% Opponent Three Point % 36.4%

Sign up for our daily email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Ole Miss’ Top Players

  • The Rebels scoring leader is Sean Pedulla, who puts up 14.4 points per game.
  • Jaylen Murray leads Ole Miss with 4.0 assists per game and Malik Dia paces the team with 6.8 rebounds per matchup.
  • The Rebels are led by Pedulla from long distance. He knocks down 2.6 shots from deep per game.
  • Ole Miss’ steals leader is Pedulla, who grabs 3.0 per game. Dre Davis leads the team averaging 0.8 blocks a game.

Lindenwood’s Top Players

  • Jadis Jones is at the top of the Lions scoring and rebounding leaderboards with 12.5 points per game and 6.8 rebounds per game this season.
  • Markeith Browning II puts in work giving out assists and is Lindenwood’s assist leader with 2.5 per game.
  • Reggie Bass leads the Lions in shooting from beyond the arc, averaging 1.8 made threes per game.
  • Lindenwood’s Browning has the top spot on the team’s steals leaderboard with 1.8 per game and Anias Futrell is first in blocks with 1.0 per game.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Max. Use our link to sign up today.

Ole Miss Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/21/2024 Oral Roberts W 100-68 The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss
11/28/2024 BYU LionTree Arena | Get tickets for this game at StubHub
12/3/2024 @ Louisville KFC Yum! Center | Get tickets for this game at StubHub
12/7/2024 Lindenwood The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss | Get tickets for this game at StubHub
12/14/2024 Southern Miss Mississippi Coast Coliseum | Get tickets for this game at StubHub
12/17/2024 Southern The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss | Get tickets for this game at StubHub

Lindenwood Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/21/2024 @ Valparaiso L 77-64 Athletics-Recreation Center
11/27/2024 @ Missouri Mizzou Arena | Get tickets for this game at StubHub
12/4/2024 East-West Hyland Arena | Get tickets for this game at StubHub
12/7/2024 @ Ole Miss The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss | Get tickets for this game at StubHub
12/10/2024 Harris-Stowe Hyland Arena | Get tickets for this game at StubHub
12/14/2024 IUPUI Hyland Arena | Get tickets for this game at StubHub

Watch men’s college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

More Sports Plus

Ole Miss vs. Mississippi State Nov. 29 Tickets & Start Time

Ole Miss vs. Mississippi State Nov. 29 Tickets & Start Time

Celtics vs. Grizzlies Tickets Available – Saturday, Dec. 7

Celtics vs. Grizzlies Tickets Available – Saturday, Dec. 7

How to live stream NFL RedZone Week 12 with a free Fubo trial

How to live stream NFL RedZone Week 12 with a free Fubo trial

How to Watch AAC College Basketball Games - Sunday, November 24

How to Watch AAC College Basketball Games – Sunday, November 24

Print Article

SportsPlus

  • Special Sections

  • Friends2Follow