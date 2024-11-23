NBA Best Bets: Grizzlies vs. Bulls Picks for November 23 Published 5:40 am Saturday, November 23, 2024

The Chicago Bulls (7-10) are 5.5-point underdogs against the Memphis Grizzlies (9-7) at United Center on Saturday, November 23, 2024. The game starts at 8:00 PM ET on NBA TV, CHSN, and FDSSE.

If you hope to gain an edge on Saturday’s game, discover the best bets on the board in this article (based on our computer predictions).

Grizzlies vs. Bulls Game Info

When: Saturday, November 23, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 23, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois

United Center in Chicago, Illinois TV: NBA TV, CHSN, and FDSSE

Grizzlies vs. Bulls Best Bets

Jaren Jackson Jr. Over 21.5 PTS

The 22.9 points Jaren Jackson Jr. has scored per game this season is 1.4 more than his prop bet over/under set for Saturday (21.5).

Jackson has gone up against a points prop bet in 14 games this season, and he’s exceeded the total seven times.

The Grizzlies are the NBA’s fourth-ranked scoring squad (118.9 points per game), while the Bulls are 29th in points conceded (122.8 per game).

Memphis has a 6-2 record when finishing with more points than 122.8.

Nikola Vucevic Over 19.5 PTS

Saturday’s over/under for Nikola Vucevic is 19.5 points, 0.7 fewer than his season average.

This season Vucevic is 13-for-18 at going over the over/under set for him in terms of points.

The eighth-ranked scoring NBA team (116.6 points per game) is Chicago, while Memphis ranks 16th in the league defensively (112.6 conceded per game).

Chicago is 6-4 when scoring more points than 112.6.

Pick ATS: Bulls (+ 5.5)

Memphis has 10 wins in 16 games against the spread this season.

Chicago has beaten the spread eight times in 17 games.

As a 5.5-point favorite or greater, the Grizzlies have two wins ATS (2-3).

The Bulls are 5-5 as 5.5-point underdogs or more.

Pick OU:

Under (241.5)





The Grizzlies’ 16 games this season have gone over this contest’s total of 241.5 points four times.

The Bulls have combined with their opponent to score more than 241.5 points in eight of 17 games this season.

Memphis has had an average of 228.1 points in its games this season, 13.4 fewer than this matchup’s total.

Chicago has had an average of 233.9 points scored in its games so far this season, 7.6 points fewer than this game’s over/under.

The Bulls are the NBA’s second-highest scoring team this season compared to the sixth-ranked Grizzlies.

This outing features the league’s 30th-ranked (Bulls) and 18th-ranked (Grizzlies) scoring defenses.

Moneyline Pick: Grizzlies (-210)

The Grizzlies have been favorites in 10 games this season and won six (60%) of those contests.

The Bulls have come away with seven wins in the 16 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, Memphis has won two of its five games when favored by at least -210 on the moneyline.

This year, Chicago has won three of nine games when listed as at least +170 or better on the moneyline.

The implied probability of a win from the Grizzlies, based on the moneyline, is 67.7%.

