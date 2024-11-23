How to Watch Top 25 Women’s College Basketball Games – Sunday, November 24 Published 8:59 pm Saturday, November 23, 2024

The South Carolina Gamecocks versus the UCLA Bruins is one of seven games on Sunday’s college basketball slate that features a ranked team on the court.

The South Carolina Gamecocks versus the UCLA Bruins is one of seven games on Sunday's college basketball slate that features a ranked team on the court.

Today’s Top 25 Games

South Florida Bulls at No. 25 Louisville Cardinals

Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV channel: Peacock

Bowling Green Falcons at No. 12 Ohio State Buckeyes

Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV channel: B1G+

Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash at No. 11 Maryland Terrapins

Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV channel: B1G+

No. 18 Baylor Bears at Indiana Hoosiers

Time: 1:30 PM ET

Drake Bulldogs at No. 8 Iowa State Cyclones

Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

No. 1 South Carolina Gamecocks at No. 5 UCLA Bruins

Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV channel: FOX Sports Networks

4:00 PM ET TV channel: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Idaho State Bengals at No. 19 TCU Horned Frogs

Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+