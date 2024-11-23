How to Watch Top 25 Women’s College Basketball Games – Sunday, November 24

Published 8:59 pm Saturday, November 23, 2024

By Data Skrive

The South Carolina Gamecocks versus the UCLA Bruins is one of seven games on Sunday’s college basketball slate that features a ranked team on the court.

Today’s Top 25 Games

South Florida Bulls at No. 25 Louisville Cardinals

  • Time: 1:00 PM ET
  • TV channel: Peacock

Bowling Green Falcons at No. 12 Ohio State Buckeyes

  • Time: 1:00 PM ET
  • TV channel: B1G+

Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash at No. 11 Maryland Terrapins

  • Time: 1:00 PM ET
  • TV channel: B1G+

No. 18 Baylor Bears at Indiana Hoosiers

  • Time: 1:30 PM ET

Drake Bulldogs at No. 8 Iowa State Cyclones

No. 1 South Carolina Gamecocks at No. 5 UCLA Bruins

  • Time: 4:00 PM ET
  • TV channel: FOX Sports Networks
Idaho State Bengals at No. 19 TCU Horned Frogs

