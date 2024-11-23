How to Watch Top 25 Women’s College Basketball Games – Sunday, November 24
Published 8:59 pm Saturday, November 23, 2024
The South Carolina Gamecocks versus the UCLA Bruins is one of seven games on Sunday’s college basketball slate that features a ranked team on the court.
Today’s Top 25 Games
South Florida Bulls at No. 25 Louisville Cardinals
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV channel: Peacock
Bowling Green Falcons at No. 12 Ohio State Buckeyes
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV channel: B1G+
Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash at No. 11 Maryland Terrapins
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV channel: B1G+
No. 18 Baylor Bears at Indiana Hoosiers
- Time: 1:30 PM ET
Drake Bulldogs at No. 8 Iowa State Cyclones
- Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
No. 1 South Carolina Gamecocks at No. 5 UCLA Bruins
- Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV channel: FOX Sports Networks
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Idaho State Bengals at No. 19 TCU Horned Frogs
- Time: 5:00 PM ET
- TV channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
