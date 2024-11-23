How to Watch Top 25 College Basketball Games – Sunday, November 24

Published 3:44 pm Saturday, November 23, 2024

By Data Skrive

There are three games featuring a ranked team on the Sunday college basketball schedule, including the Pittsburgh Panthers versus the Wisconsin Badgers.

Today’s Top 25 Games

No. 22 St. John’s Red Storm at Georgia Bulldogs

  • Time: 11:00 AM ET
  • TV channel: CBS Sports Network
  • Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 24 Rutgers Scarlet Knights at Kennesaw State Owls

  • Time: 1:00 PM ET
  • TV channel: CBS Sports Network
  • Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Pittsburgh Panthers at No. 19 Wisconsin Badgers

  • Time: 5:30 PM ET
  • TV channel: CBS Sports Network
  • Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

