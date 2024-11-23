How to Watch Top 25 College Basketball Games – Sunday, November 24 Published 3:44 pm Saturday, November 23, 2024

There are three games featuring a ranked team on the Sunday college basketball schedule, including the Pittsburgh Panthers versus the Wisconsin Badgers.

Watch men’s college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Today’s Top 25 Games

No. 22 St. John’s Red Storm at Georgia Bulldogs

Time: 11:00 AM ET

11:00 AM ET TV channel: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 24 Rutgers Scarlet Knights at Kennesaw State Owls

Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV channel: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Pittsburgh Panthers at No. 19 Wisconsin Badgers

Time: 5:30 PM ET

5:30 PM ET TV channel: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.