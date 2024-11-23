How to Watch the Grizzlies vs. Bulls Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 23 Published 3:54 am Saturday, November 23, 2024

The Memphis Grizzlies (9-7) play the Chicago Bulls (7-10) on November 23, 2024.

Grizzlies vs. Bulls Game Info

When: Saturday, November 23, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 23, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois

United Center in Chicago, Illinois TV Channel: NBA TV, CHSN, FDSSE

NBA TV, CHSN, FDSSE

Grizzlies Stats Insights

The Grizzlies are shooting 47.6% from the field this season, 0.9 percentage points lower than the 48.5% the Bulls allow to opponents.

Memphis is 5-0 when it shoots better than 48.5% from the field.

The Grizzlies are the fourth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Bulls sit at 10th.

The 118.9 points per game the Grizzlies average are just 3.9 fewer points than the Bulls give up (122.8).

Memphis is 6-2 when scoring more than 122.8 points.

Bulls Stats Insights

The Bulls have shot at a 46.5% rate from the field this season, 2.4 percentage points higher than the 44.1% shooting opponents of the Grizzlies have averaged.

Chicago is 6-6 when it shoots higher than 44.1% from the field.

The Grizzlies are the ninth best rebounding team in the league, the Bulls rank 25th.

The Bulls score an average of 116.6 points per game, just four more points than the 112.6 the Grizzlies allow to opponents.

Chicago is 6-4 when it scores more than 112.6 points.

Grizzlies Home & Away Comparison

The Grizzlies are putting up 118.4 points per game this season when playing at home, which is 1.2 fewer points than they’re averaging when playing on the road (119.6).

Memphis cedes 110.7 points per game in home games this year, compared to 115 away from home.

Looking at three-pointers, the Grizzlies have fared better at home this year, averaging 12.8 treys per game with a 35% three-point percentage, compared to 11.7 threes per game and a 33.1% three-point percentage on the road.

Bulls Home & Away Comparison

At home the Bulls score 114 points per game, 4.4 less than on the road (118.4). On defense they concede 123.9 points per game at home, 1.8 more than on the road (122.1).

At home Chicago is conceding 123.9 points per game, 1.8 more than it is away (122.1).

The Bulls collect 0.1 fewer assists per game at home (28.6) than away (28.7).

Grizzlies Injuries

Name Game Status Injury Gregory Jackson Out Foot Ja Morant Questionable Hip Zach Edey Out Ankle Marcus Smart Questionable Illness Vince Williams Jr. Out Ankle

Bulls Injuries