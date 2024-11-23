How to Watch SEC Women’s College Basketball Games – Sunday, November 24 Published 11:49 pm Saturday, November 23, 2024

The South Carolina Gamecocks versus the UCLA Bruins is one of three games on the Sunday college basketball schedule that has an SEC team in play.

Today’s SEC Games

Arkansas State Red Wolves at Arkansas Razorbacks

Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV channel: SEC Network +

SEC Network + Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

Jacksonville Dolphins at Mississippi State Bulldogs

Time: 3:30 PM ET

No. 1 South Carolina Gamecocks at No. 5 UCLA Bruins

Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV channel: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

