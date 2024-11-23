How to Watch SEC College Basketball Games – Saturday, November 23 Published 12:44 am Saturday, November 23, 2024

The Georgia Bulldogs versus the Marquette Golden Eagles is the only game on Saturday’s college basketball schedule that features an SEC team on the court.

Today’s SEC Games

Georgia Bulldogs at No. 15 Marquette Golden Eagles

Time: 11:00 AM ET

