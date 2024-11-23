How to Watch Memphis vs. Murray State Women’s Basketball on TV or Live Stream – November 23 Published 3:51 am Saturday, November 23, 2024

The Memphis Tigers (2-3) face the Murray State Racers (1-2) at 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 23, 2024.

Watch women’s college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Memphis vs. Murray State Game Info

When: Saturday, November 23, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 23, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Elma Roane Fieldhouse in Memphis, Tennessee

Looking for women’s college basketball tickets? Head to StubHub today and see your team live.

Memphis 2023-24 Stats

The Tigers were outscored by 1.7 points per game last season, with a -51 scoring differential overall. They put up 67.6 points per game (134th in college basketball), and allowed 69.3 per contest (284th in college basketball).

Memphis was 64th in college basketball in rebounds per game (35.1) and 254th in rebounds conceded (33.5) last season.

Memphis was 222nd in the country in turnovers per game (15.6) and 20th-best in turnovers forced (19.3) last season.

The Tigers hit 1.6 more threes per game than the opposition, 5.5 (205th in college basketball) compared to their opponents’ 3.9.

The Tigers averaged 77.1 points per 100 possessions on offense (250th in college basketball), and conceded 79.0 points per 100 possessions (131st in college basketball).

Murray State 2023-24 Stats

The Racers outscored opponents by 9.3 points per game last season (scoring 84.5 points per game to rank fifth in college basketball while giving up 75.2 per outing to rank 348th in college basketball) and had a +297 scoring differential overall.

Murray State pulled down 36.2 boards per game (34th-ranked in college basketball) last season, while allowing 32.3 rebounds per contest (193rd-ranked).

Murray State averaged 14.9 turnovers per game (171st-ranked in college basketball). It forced 15.9 turnovers per contest (117th-ranked).

The Racers hit 7.8 three-pointers per game (46th in college basketball) at a 31.9% rate (133rd in college basketball), compared to the 6.5 per game their opponents made at a 33.9% rate.

The Racers’ 95.4 points per 100 possessions on offense ranked 20th in college basketball, and the 85.0 points they allowed per 100 possessions ranked 290th in college basketball.

Catch women’s college basketball action all season long on Fubo.

Memphis’ Top Players (2023-24)

Tigers Leaders Name GP PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Madison Griggs 30 16.8 3.2 2.0 1.8 0.2 3.1 Kai Carter 30 9.8 3.3 1.2 0.6 0.3 0.5 Alasia Smith 30 9.8 9.5 1.7 2.2 1.3 0.5 Hannah Riddick 30 7.6 3.6 0.2 0.7 0.4 0.0 Ki’ari Cain 30 6.3 1.9 2.5 1.0 0.1 0.9

Murray State’s Top Players (2023-24)

Racers Leaders Name GP PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Katelyn Young 32 19.5 7.8 2.2 1.0 0.6 1.1 Ava Learn 32 11.2 5.8 0.5 0.8 1.2 0.0 Hannah McKay 30 10.1 6.0 1.0 0.5 0.1 1.3 Haven Ford 32 9.9 4.5 3.1 1.6 0.2 0.9 Zoe Stewart 31 8.9 2.7 1.4 0.9 0.1 0.8

Rep your favorite players with officially licensed gear. Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, hats, and much more.

Memphis’ Upcoming Schedule

November 23 vs. Murray State at 3:00 PM ET

December 1 at East Tennessee State at 2:00 PM ET

December 8 at Southern Miss at 3:00 PM ET

December 14 at Troy at 3:00 PM ET

December 18 vs. Tennessee at 8:30 PM ET

December 21 vs. Louisville at 5:00 PM ET

Murray State’s Upcoming Schedule

November 23 at Memphis at 3:00 PM ET

November 26 at Little Rock at 8:00 PM ET

December 3 at Saint Louis at 8:00 PM ET

December 7 vs. Austin Peay at 3:00 PM ET

December 15 at Alabama at 3:00 PM ET

December 19 vs. Western Carolina at 7:00 PM ET

Start a Fubo free trial to start watching women’s hoops!