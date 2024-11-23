How to Watch AAC Women’s College Basketball Games – Sunday, November 24 Published 7:49 pm Saturday, November 23, 2024

The South Florida Bulls and the Louisville Cardinals take the court in one of three games on the college basketball slate on Sunday that feature AAC squads.

Today’s AAC Games

South Florida Bulls at No. 25 Louisville Cardinals

Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV channel: Peacock

Jackson State Tigers at Tulane Green Wave

Time: 3:00 PM ET

North Texas Eagles at Houston Cougars

Time: 3:00 PM ET

