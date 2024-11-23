How to Watch AAC Women’s College Basketball Games – Sunday, November 24

Published 7:49 pm Saturday, November 23, 2024

By Data Skrive

How to Watch AAC Women's College Basketball Games - Sunday, November 24

The South Florida Bulls and the Louisville Cardinals take the court in one of three games on the college basketball slate on Sunday that feature AAC squads.

Today’s AAC Games

South Florida Bulls at No. 25 Louisville Cardinals

  • Time: 1:00 PM ET
  • TV channel: Peacock

Jackson State Tigers at Tulane Green Wave

  • Time: 3:00 PM ET

North Texas Eagles at Houston Cougars

  • Time: 3:00 PM ET

