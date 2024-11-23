How to Watch AAC College Basketball Games – Saturday, November 23

Published 12:44 am Saturday, November 23, 2024

By Data Skrive

How to Watch AAC College Basketball Games - Saturday, November 23

AAC teams are on Saturday’s college basketball schedule in three games, including the UMass Minutemen playing the Temple Owls.

Today’s AAC Games

Long Island Sharks at Charlotte 49ers

UMass Minutemen at Temple Owls

Tulsa Golden Hurricane at Loyola Chicago Ramblers

  • Time: 6:00 PM ET
  • TV channel: Marquee Sports Network
  • Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

