How to Watch AAC College Basketball Games – Saturday, November 23 Published 12:44 am Saturday, November 23, 2024

AAC teams are on Saturday’s college basketball schedule in three games, including the UMass Minutemen playing the Temple Owls.

Watch men’s college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Today’s AAC Games

Long Island Sharks at Charlotte 49ers

Time: 12:30 PM ET

12:30 PM ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

UMass Minutemen at Temple Owls

Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Tulsa Golden Hurricane at Loyola Chicago Ramblers

Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV channel: Marquee Sports Network

Marquee Sports Network Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.