Grizzlies vs. Bulls Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under – November 23 Published 7:17 am Saturday, November 23, 2024

The Memphis Grizzlies (9-7) take on the Chicago Bulls (7-10) as 5.5-point favorites on Saturday, November 23, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET on NBA TV, CHSN, and FDSSE.

Grizzlies vs. Bulls Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, November 23, 2024

Saturday, November 23, 2024 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to watch on TV: NBA TV, CHSN, and FDSSE

NBA TV, CHSN, and FDSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: United Center

Grizzlies vs. Bulls Score Prediction

Prediction:

Grizzlies 119 – Bulls 116

Spread & Total Prediction for Grizzlies vs. Bulls

Pick ATS: Bulls (+ 5.5)

Bulls (+ 5.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Grizzlies (-2.6)

Grizzlies (-2.6) Pick OU: Under (243.5)



Computer Predicted Total: 235.5

The Bulls (8-9-0 ATS) have covered the spread 62.5% of the time, 15.4% less often than the Grizzlies (10-6-0) this season.

As a 5.5-point underdog or more in 2024-25, Chicago is 5-5 against the spread compared to the 2-3 ATS record Memphis puts up as a 5.5-point favorite.

Memphis’ games have gone over the total 68.8% of the time this season (11 out of 16), which is more often than Chicago’s games have (10 out of 17).

As a moneyline favorite this year, the Grizzlies are 6-4, a better record than the Bulls have put up (7-9) as moneyline underdogs.

Grizzlies Performance Insights

The Grizzlies are ceding 112.6 points per game this year (16th-ranked in NBA), but they’ve really played well on offense, scoring 118.9 points per contest (fourth-best).

Memphis is top-five this season in rebounding, ranking fourth-best in the league with 47.7 boards per game. Meanwhile, it ranks 16th with 43.6 rebounds allowed per contest.

The Grizzlies have been one of the top teams in the league in terms of assists, as they are averaging 29.3 per game (third-best in NBA).

Although Memphis is averaging 16.3 turnovers per game (third-worst in NBA), it ranks fifth-best in the league by forcing 15.4 turnovers per contest.

The Grizzlies are 19th in the NBA with 12.3 three-pointers per game so far this year. Meanwhile, they rank 21st with a 34.1% shooting percentage from beyond the arc.

Bulls Performance Insights

The Bulls are eighth in the NBA in points scored (116.6 per game) and second-worst in points conceded (122.8).

In 2024-25, Chicago is 10th in the league in rebounds (44.8 per game) and fourth-worst in rebounds allowed (46.5).

This season the Bulls are fifth-best in the NBA in assists at 28.6 per game.

Chicago is the fifth-worst squad in the league in turnovers per game (15.7) and second-worst in turnovers forced (11.6).

The Bulls are the third-best squad in the NBA in 3-pointers made (16.2 per game) and sixth in 3-point percentage (38.1%).

