Grizzlies vs. Bulls Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under – November 23
Published 7:17 am Saturday, November 23, 2024
The Memphis Grizzlies (9-7) take on the Chicago Bulls (7-10) as 5.5-point favorites on Saturday, November 23, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET on NBA TV, CHSN, and FDSSE.
Grizzlies vs. Bulls Game Info & Odds
- Date: Saturday, November 23, 2024
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- How to watch on TV: NBA TV, CHSN, and FDSSE
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
- Venue: United Center
Grizzlies vs. Bulls Score Prediction
- Prediction:
Grizzlies 119 – Bulls 116
Spread & Total Prediction for Grizzlies vs. Bulls
- Pick ATS: Bulls (+ 5.5)
- Computer Predicted Spread: Grizzlies (-2.6)
- Pick OU:
Under (243.5)
- Computer Predicted Total: 235.5
- The Bulls (8-9-0 ATS) have covered the spread 62.5% of the time, 15.4% less often than the Grizzlies (10-6-0) this season.
- As a 5.5-point underdog or more in 2024-25, Chicago is 5-5 against the spread compared to the 2-3 ATS record Memphis puts up as a 5.5-point favorite.
- Memphis’ games have gone over the total 68.8% of the time this season (11 out of 16), which is more often than Chicago’s games have (10 out of 17).
- As a moneyline favorite this year, the Grizzlies are 6-4, a better record than the Bulls have put up (7-9) as moneyline underdogs.
Grizzlies Performance Insights
- The Grizzlies are ceding 112.6 points per game this year (16th-ranked in NBA), but they’ve really played well on offense, scoring 118.9 points per contest (fourth-best).
- Memphis is top-five this season in rebounding, ranking fourth-best in the league with 47.7 boards per game. Meanwhile, it ranks 16th with 43.6 rebounds allowed per contest.
- The Grizzlies have been one of the top teams in the league in terms of assists, as they are averaging 29.3 per game (third-best in NBA).
- Although Memphis is averaging 16.3 turnovers per game (third-worst in NBA), it ranks fifth-best in the league by forcing 15.4 turnovers per contest.
- The Grizzlies are 19th in the NBA with 12.3 three-pointers per game so far this year. Meanwhile, they rank 21st with a 34.1% shooting percentage from beyond the arc.
Bulls Performance Insights
- The Bulls are eighth in the NBA in points scored (116.6 per game) and second-worst in points conceded (122.8).
- In 2024-25, Chicago is 10th in the league in rebounds (44.8 per game) and fourth-worst in rebounds allowed (46.5).
- This season the Bulls are fifth-best in the NBA in assists at 28.6 per game.
- Chicago is the fifth-worst squad in the league in turnovers per game (15.7) and second-worst in turnovers forced (11.6).
- The Bulls are the third-best squad in the NBA in 3-pointers made (16.2 per game) and sixth in 3-point percentage (38.1%).
