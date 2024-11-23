College Basketball Picks Against the Spread: SEC Games Today, November 24
Published 4:47 pm Saturday, November 23, 2024
The SEC basketball slate on Sunday is sure to please. The outings include the St. John’s Red Storm squaring off against the Georgia Bulldogs at Imperial Arena, and there are predictions against the spread available right here.
SEC Picks ATS Today
Pick: Georgia +7.5 vs. St. John’s
- Matchup: St. John’s Red Storm vs. Georgia Bulldogs
- Projected Favorite & Spread: St. John’s by 5.2 points (Bet on BetMGM)
- Spread: St. John’s -7.5
- Time: 11:00 AM ET
- Date: November 24
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Pick: UCF +2.5 vs. LSU
- Matchup: LSU Tigers vs. UCF Knights
- Projected Favorite & Spread: UCF by 3.2 points (Bet on BetMGM)
- Spread: LSU -2.5
- Time: 3:00 PM ET
- Date: November 24
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Pick: UAPB +34.5 vs. Missouri
- Matchup: Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions at Missouri Tigers
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Missouri by 32.5 points (Bet on BetMGM)
- Spread: Missouri -34.5
- Time: 5:00 PM ET
- Date: November 24
- TV Channel: SEC Network+
Pick: Drake +3.5 vs. Vanderbilt
- Matchup: Drake Bulldogs vs. Vanderbilt Commodores
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Drake by 2.9 points (Bet on BetMGM)
- Spread: Vanderbilt -3.5
- Time: 8:30 PM ET
- Date: November 24
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.