College Basketball Picks Against the Spread: SEC Games Today, November 24 Published 4:47 pm Saturday, November 23, 2024

The SEC basketball slate on Sunday is sure to please. The outings include the St. John’s Red Storm squaring off against the Georgia Bulldogs at Imperial Arena, and there are predictions against the spread available right here.

SEC Picks ATS Today

Pick: Georgia +7.5 vs. St. John’s

Matchup: St. John’s Red Storm vs. Georgia Bulldogs

Projected Favorite & Spread: St. John's by 5.2 points

St. John’s by 5.2 points (Bet on BetMGM) Spread: St. John’s -7.5

St. John’s -7.5 Time: 11:00 AM ET

11:00 AM ET Date: November 24

November 24 TV Channel: CBS Sports Network

Live Stream: CBS Sports Network

Pick: UCF +2.5 vs. LSU

Matchup: LSU Tigers vs. UCF Knights

Projected Favorite & Spread: UCF by 3.2 points

UCF by 3.2 points (Bet on BetMGM) Spread: LSU -2.5

LSU -2.5 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Date: November 24

November 24 TV Channel: CBS Sports Network

Live Stream: CBS Sports Network

Pick: UAPB +34.5 vs. Missouri

Matchup: Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions at Missouri Tigers

Projected Favorite & Spread: Missouri by 32.5 points

Missouri by 32.5 points (Bet on BetMGM) Spread: Missouri -34.5

Missouri -34.5 Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET Date: November 24

November 24 TV Channel: SEC Network+

Pick: Drake +3.5 vs. Vanderbilt

Matchup: Drake Bulldogs vs. Vanderbilt Commodores

Projected Favorite & Spread: Drake by 2.9 points

Drake by 2.9 points (Bet on BetMGM) Spread: Vanderbilt -3.5

Vanderbilt -3.5 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET Date: November 24

November 24 TV Channel: ESPN

Live Stream: ESPN

