College Basketball Picks Against the Spread: AAC Games Today, November 24 Published 8:58 pm Saturday, November 23, 2024

The AAC hoops lineup on Sunday should provide some fireworks. The contests include the Florida Atlantic Owls playing the Seton Hall Pirates at TD Arena, and there are predictions against the spread available right here.

AAC Picks ATS Today

Pick: Wright State +2.5 vs. South Florida

Matchup: South Florida Bulls vs. Wright State Raiders

South Florida Bulls vs. Wright State Raiders Projected Favorite & Spread: Wright State by 0.2 points (Bet on BetMGM)

Wright State by 0.2 points (Bet on BetMGM) Spread: South Florida -2.5

South Florida -2.5 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Date: November 24

November 24 TV Channel: ESPN2

Pick: Florida Atlantic -3 vs. Seton Hall

Matchup: Florida Atlantic Owls vs. Seton Hall Pirates

Florida Atlantic Owls vs. Seton Hall Pirates Projected Favorite & Spread: Florida Atlantic by 8.5 points (Bet on BetMGM)

Florida Atlantic by 8.5 points (Bet on BetMGM) Spread: Florida Atlantic -3

Florida Atlantic -3 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Date: November 24

November 24 TV Channel: ESPN Networks

