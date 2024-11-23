Best Bets for NCAA Basketball Picks Against the Spread for Sunday, November 24
Published 4:19 pm Saturday, November 23, 2024
In one of the many exciting matchups on the college basketball schedule on Sunday, the Portland Pilots and Princeton Tigers take the court at HTC Center, one of the 10 games our computer model recommended in terms of picks against the spread.
Today’s NCAA Men’s Basketball Picks ATS
ATS Pick: Portland +10.5 vs. Princeton
- Matchup: Portland Pilots vs. Princeton Tigers
- Time: 10:30 AM ET
- Date: November 24
- Computer Projection: Portland by 1.7 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Princeton (-10.5)
- TV Channel: ESPNU
ATS Pick: Maryland -5.5 vs. Villanova
- Matchup: Villanova Wildcats vs. Maryland Terrapins
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Date: November 24
- Computer Projection: Maryland by 16.4 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Maryland (-5.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN
ATS Pick: Liberty +1.5 vs. Kansas State
- Matchup: Liberty Flames vs. Kansas State Wildcats
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Date: November 24
- Computer Projection: Liberty by 8.9 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Kansas State (-1.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN Networks
ATS Pick: Drake +3.5 vs. Vanderbilt
- Matchup: Drake Bulldogs vs. Vanderbilt Commodores
- Time: 8:30 PM ET
- Date: November 24
- Computer Projection: Drake by 2.9 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Vanderbilt (-3.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN
ATS Pick: Grambling +17.5 vs. USC
- Matchup: Grambling Tigers at USC Trojans
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: November 24
- Computer Projection: USC by 11.2 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: USC (-17.5)
- TV Channel: B1G+
ATS Pick: Florida Atlantic -2.5 vs. Seton Hall
- Matchup: Florida Atlantic Owls vs. Seton Hall Pirates
- Time: 6:00 PM ET
- Date: November 24
- Computer Projection: Florida Atlantic by 8.4 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Florida Atlantic (-2.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN Networks
ATS Pick: UCF +2.5 vs. LSU
- Matchup: LSU Tigers vs. UCF Knights
- Time: 3:00 PM ET
- Date: November 24
- Computer Projection: UCF by 3.2 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: LSU (-2.5)
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network
ATS Pick: Portland State +4.5 vs. Wofford
- Matchup: Wofford Terriers vs. Portland State Vikings
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: November 24
- Computer Projection: Portland State by 0.4 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Wofford (-4.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
ATS Pick: Florida State -2.5 vs. UMass
- Matchup: Florida State Seminoles vs. UMass Minutemen
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Date: November 24
- Computer Projection: Florida State by 7.2 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Florida State (-2.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN2
ATS Pick: Pittsburgh -3.5 vs. Wisconsin
- Matchup: Pittsburgh Panthers vs. Wisconsin Badgers
- Time: 5:30 PM ET
- Date: November 24
- Computer Projection: Pittsburgh by 8.1 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Pittsburgh (-3.5)
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network
