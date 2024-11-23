Best Bets for NCAA Basketball Picks Against the Spread for Sunday, November 24

Published 4:19 pm Saturday, November 23, 2024

By Data Skrive

In one of the many exciting matchups on the college basketball schedule on Sunday, the Portland Pilots and Princeton Tigers take the court at HTC Center, one of the 10 games our computer model recommended in terms of picks against the spread.

Watch men’s college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Today’s NCAA Men’s Basketball Picks ATS

ATS Pick: Portland +10.5 vs. Princeton

  • Matchup: Portland Pilots vs. Princeton Tigers
  • Time: 10:30 AM ET
  • Date: November 24
  • Computer Projection: Portland by 1.7 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
  • Spread: Princeton (-10.5)
  • TV Channel: ESPNU

ATS Pick: Maryland -5.5 vs. Villanova

  • Matchup: Villanova Wildcats vs. Maryland Terrapins
  • Time: 1:00 PM ET
  • Date: November 24
  • Computer Projection: Maryland by 16.4 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
  • Spread: Maryland (-5.5)
  • TV Channel: ESPN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

ATS Pick: Liberty +1.5 vs. Kansas State

  • Matchup: Liberty Flames vs. Kansas State Wildcats
  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • Date: November 24
  • Computer Projection: Liberty by 8.9 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
  • Spread: Kansas State (-1.5)
  • TV Channel: ESPN Networks

ATS Pick: Drake +3.5 vs. Vanderbilt

  • Matchup: Drake Bulldogs vs. Vanderbilt Commodores
  • Time: 8:30 PM ET
  • Date: November 24
  • Computer Projection: Drake by 2.9 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
  • Spread: Vanderbilt (-3.5)
  • TV Channel: ESPN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

ATS Pick: Grambling +17.5 vs. USC

  • Matchup: Grambling Tigers at USC Trojans
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Date: November 24
  • Computer Projection: USC by 11.2 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
  • Spread: USC (-17.5)
  • TV Channel: B1G+

Bet on this or any men’s college basketball matchup at BetMGM.

ATS Pick: Florida Atlantic -2.5 vs. Seton Hall

  • Matchup: Florida Atlantic Owls vs. Seton Hall Pirates
  • Time: 6:00 PM ET
  • Date: November 24
  • Computer Projection: Florida Atlantic by 8.4 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
  • Spread: Florida Atlantic (-2.5)
  • TV Channel: ESPN Networks

ATS Pick: UCF +2.5 vs. LSU

  • Matchup: LSU Tigers vs. UCF Knights
  • Time: 3:00 PM ET
  • Date: November 24
  • Computer Projection: UCF by 3.2 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
  • Spread: LSU (-2.5)
  • TV Channel: CBS Sports Network
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

ATS Pick: Portland State +4.5 vs. Wofford

  • Matchup: Wofford Terriers vs. Portland State Vikings
  • Time: 12:00 PM ET
  • Date: November 24
  • Computer Projection: Portland State by 0.4 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
  • Spread: Wofford (-4.5)
  • TV Channel: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

ATS Pick: Florida State -2.5 vs. UMass

  • Matchup: Florida State Seminoles vs. UMass Minutemen
  • Time: 3:30 PM ET
  • Date: November 24
  • Computer Projection: Florida State by 7.2 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
  • Spread: Florida State (-2.5)
  • TV Channel: ESPN2
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

ATS Pick: Pittsburgh -3.5 vs. Wisconsin

  • Matchup: Pittsburgh Panthers vs. Wisconsin Badgers
  • Time: 5:30 PM ET
  • Date: November 24
  • Computer Projection: Pittsburgh by 8.1 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
  • Spread: Pittsburgh (-3.5)
  • TV Channel: CBS Sports Network
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

