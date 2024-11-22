Will Jonathan Marchessault Score a Goal Against the Jets on November 23?
Published 11:53 pm Friday, November 22, 2024
The Nashville Predators’ upcoming contest versus the Winnipeg Jets is scheduled for Saturday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Jonathan Marchessault score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the numbers and insights below.
Will Jonathan Marchessault score a goal against the Jets?
Odds to score a goal this game: +250 (Bet $10 to win $25.00 if he scores a goal)
Marchessault stats and insights
- In three of 20 games this season, Marchessault has scored — but just one goal each time.
- This is his first game of the season against the Jets.
- On the power play, Marchessault has accumulated two goals and five assists.
- He takes 3.1 shots per game, and converts 4.9% of them.
Jets defensive stats
- The Jets have given up 47 goals in total (only 2.4 per game), the fifth-fewest allowed in the league.
- So far this season, the Jets have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 18.4 hits and 14.8 blocked shots per game.
Marchessault recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/20/2024
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|19:15
|Away
|L 3-0
|11/17/2024
|Canucks
|1
|0
|1
|16:27
|Away
|W 5-3
|11/15/2024
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|17:07
|Away
|L 2-0
|11/14/2024
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|14:52
|Away
|L 3-2 OT
|11/11/2024
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|17:40
|Away
|L 3-2 OT
|11/9/2024
|Utah Hockey Club
|2
|1
|1
|17:46
|Home
|W 4-0
|11/7/2024
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|13:04
|Away
|L 6-2
|11/6/2024
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|15:03
|Away
|L 3-2
|11/4/2024
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|18:41
|Home
|L 3-0
|11/2/2024
|Avalanche
|1
|0
|1
|18:39
|Home
|W 5-2
Predators vs. Jets game info
- Game Day: Saturday, November 23, 2024
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
