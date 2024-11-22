Will Jonathan Marchessault Score a Goal Against the Jets on November 23? Published 11:53 pm Friday, November 22, 2024

The Nashville Predators’ upcoming contest versus the Winnipeg Jets is scheduled for Saturday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Jonathan Marchessault score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Will Jonathan Marchessault score a goal against the Jets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +250 (Bet $10 to win $25.00 if he scores a goal)

Marchessault stats and insights

In three of 20 games this season, Marchessault has scored — but just one goal each time.

This is his first game of the season against the Jets.

On the power play, Marchessault has accumulated two goals and five assists.

He takes 3.1 shots per game, and converts 4.9% of them.

Jets defensive stats

The Jets have given up 47 goals in total (only 2.4 per game), the fifth-fewest allowed in the league.

So far this season, the Jets have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 18.4 hits and 14.8 blocked shots per game.

Marchessault recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/20/2024 Kraken 0 0 0 19:15 Away L 3-0 11/17/2024 Canucks 1 0 1 16:27 Away W 5-3 11/15/2024 Flames 0 0 0 17:07 Away L 2-0 11/14/2024 Oilers 0 0 0 14:52 Away L 3-2 OT 11/11/2024 Avalanche 0 0 0 17:40 Away L 3-2 OT 11/9/2024 Utah Hockey Club 2 1 1 17:46 Home W 4-0 11/7/2024 Panthers 0 0 0 13:04 Away L 6-2 11/6/2024 Capitals 0 0 0 15:03 Away L 3-2 11/4/2024 Kings 0 0 0 18:41 Home L 3-0 11/2/2024 Avalanche 1 0 1 18:39 Home W 5-2

Predators vs. Jets game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 23, 2024

Saturday, November 23, 2024 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

