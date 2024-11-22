Where to Watch Titans vs. Texans on TV or Streaming Live – Nov. 24
Published 3:37 pm Friday, November 22, 2024
Next on the docket for the Houston Texans (7-4) is a home AFC South matchup with the Tennessee Titans (2-8) on Sunday at NRG Stadium.
Tune in to TV to see this matchup live.
Nov 24, 2024: Titans vs. Texans Viewing Options
- Game day: Sunday, November 24, 2024
- Game time: 1 p.m. ET
- TV channel: CBS
- Location: Houston, Texas
- Stadium: NRG Stadium
- Streaming: Watch this game on Paramount+ (Regional restrictions may apply)
Titans Key Players
|Name
|Position
|Stats
|Tony Pollard
|RB
|681 YDS / 3 TD / 68.1 YPG / 4.3 YPC
30 REC / 168 REC YDS / 0 REC TD / 16.8 REC YPG
|Calvin Ridley
|WR
|36 REC / 541 YDS / 3 TD / 54.1 YPG
|Will Levis
|QB
|1,169 YDS (65.9%) / 8 TD / 8 INT
165 RUSH YDS / 0 RUSH TD / 23.6 RUSH YPG
|Nick Westbrook-Ikhine
|WR
|15 REC / 256 YDS / 5 TD / 36.6 YPG
|Harold Landry
|OLB
|46 TKL / 9 TFL / 5 SACK
|Kenneth Murray
|LB
|69 TKL / 5 TFL / 3 SACK
|Amani Hooker
|SAF
|47 TKL / 4 TFL / 3 INT / 7 PD
|Arden Key
|OLB
|26 TKL / 10 TFL / 5 SACK
Titans Injuries
Titans Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|TV
|9/8/2024
|at Bears
|L 24-17
|FOX
|9/15/2024
|Jets
|L 24-17
|CBS
|9/22/2024
|Packers
|L 30-14
|FOX
|9/30/2024
|at Dolphins
|W 31-12
|ESPN
|10/13/2024
|Colts
|L 20-17
|CBS
|10/20/2024
|at Bills
|L 34-10
|CBS
|10/27/2024
|at Lions
|L 52-14
|FOX
|11/3/2024
|Patriots
|W 20-17
|FOX
|11/10/2024
|at Chargers
|L 27-17
|FOX
|11/17/2024
|Vikings
|L 23-13
|CBS
|11/24/2024
|at Texans
|–
|CBS
|12/1/2024
|at Commanders
|–
|CBS
|12/8/2024
|Jaguars
|–
|CBS
|12/15/2024
|Bengals
|–
|FOX
|12/22/2024
|at Colts
|–
|CBS
|12/29/2024
|at Jaguars
|–
|CBS
|TBD
|Texans
|–
|–
Texans Key Players
|Name
|Position
|Stats
|Joe Mixon
|RB
|764 YDS / 10 TD / 95.5 YPG / 4.5 YPC
18 REC / 203 REC YDS / 1 REC TD / 25.4 REC YPG
|C.J. Stroud
|QB
|2,628 YDS (63.4%) / 12 TD / 7 INT
174 RUSH YDS / 0 RUSH TD / 15.8 RUSH YPG
|Nico Collins
|WR
|36 REC / 621 YDS / 3 TD / 103.5 YPG
|Tank Dell
|WR
|39 REC / 448 YDS / 2 TD / 44.8 YPG
|Danielle Hunter
|DE
|30 TKL / 10 TFL / 7.5 SACK
|Jalen Pitre
|SAF
|65 TKL / 6 TFL / 1 INT / 8 PD
|Will Anderson Jr.
|DE
|27 TKL / 11 TFL / 7.5 SACK
|Azeez Al-Shaair
|LB
|55 TKL / 6 TFL / 1 SACK
Texans Injuries
- Injury: Concussion
- Practice Status: Did Not Participate In Practice
- Injury: Foot
- Practice Status: Did Not Participate In Practice
- Defensive Stats: 1.0 Sack | 4.0 TFL | 23 Tackles | 0 INTs | 0 PDs
- Injury: Knee
- Practice Status: Did Not Participate In Practice
- Injury: Hip
- Practice Status: Full Participation in Practice
- Defensive Stats: 0.0 Sacks | 2.0 TFL | 36 Tackles | 2 INTs | 12 PDs
- Injury: Concussion
- Practice Status: Full Participation in Practice
- Defensive Stats: 0.0 Sacks | 2.0 TFL | 29 Tackles | 3 INTs | 8 PDs
- Injury: Ankle
- Practice Status: Full Participation in Practice
- Defensive Stats: 7.5 Sacks | 11.0 TFL | 27 Tackles | 0 INTs | 1 PD
- Injury: Knee
- Practice Status: Full Participation in Practice
- Defensive Stats: 1.0 Sack | 6.0 TFL | 55 Tackles | 0 INTs | 3 PDs
Blake Fisher | OT (Out)
Folorunso Fatukasi | DT (Out)
Denico Autry | DE (Questionable)
Derek Stingley Jr. | CB (Unspecified)
Kamari Lassiter | CB (Unspecified)
Will Anderson Jr. | DE (Unspecified)
Azeez Al-Shaair | LB (Unspecified)
Texans Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|TV
|9/8/2024
|at Colts
|W 29-27
|CBS
|9/15/2024
|Bears
|W 19-13
|NBC
|9/22/2024
|at Vikings
|L 34-7
|CBS
|9/29/2024
|Jaguars
|W 24-20
|CBS
|10/6/2024
|Bills
|W 23-20
|CBS
|10/13/2024
|at Patriots
|W 41-21
|CBS
|10/20/2024
|at Packers
|L 24-22
|CBS
|10/27/2024
|Colts
|W 23-20
|CBS
|10/31/2024
|at Jets
|L 21-13
|Amazon Prime Video
|11/10/2024
|Lions
|L 26-23
|NBC
|11/18/2024
|at Cowboys
|W 34-10
|ESPN
|11/24/2024
|Titans
|–
|CBS
|12/1/2024
|at Jaguars
|–
|CBS
|12/15/2024
|Dolphins
|–
|CBS
|12/21/2024
|at Chiefs
|–
|NBC
|12/25/2024
|Ravens
|–
|Netflix
|TBD
|at Titans
|–
|–