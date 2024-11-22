Where to Watch Ole Miss vs. Florida on TV or Streaming Live – Nov. 23 Published 1:47 pm Friday, November 22, 2024

One of the top quarterbacks in college football will be on display when Jaxson Dart and the Ole Miss Rebels (8-2) take on the Florida Gators (5-5) on Saturday, November 23, 2024.

See more coverage below, including how to watch this game on ABC.

Ole Miss vs. Florida Live Stream and TV Viewing Options

Game day: Saturday, November 23, 2024

Saturday, November 23, 2024 Game time: 12 p.m. ET

12 p.m. ET TV channel: ABC

ABC Location: Gainesville, Florida

Gainesville, Florida Stadium: Ben Hill Griffin Stadium

Ben Hill Griffin Stadium Streaming: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Ole Miss Key Players

Name Position Stats Jaxson Dart QB 3,409 YDS (70.8%) / 22 TD / 4 INT

305 RUSH YDS / 3 RUSH TD / 30.5 RUSH YPG Tre Harris WR 60 REC / 1,020 YDS / 6 TD / 145.7 YPG Henry Parrish Jr. RB 693 YDS / 10 TD / 77.0 YPG / 5.3 YPC Jordan Watkins WR 29 REC / 617 YDS / 7 TD / 61.7 YPG Suntarine Perkins LB 46 TKL / 13.0 TFL / 9.0 SACK / 1 INT Chris Paul Jr. LB 72 TKL / 9.0 TFL / 2.5 SACK T.J. Dudley LB 65 TKL / 3.0 TFL / 3.0 SACK Princely Umanmielen DL 23 TKL / 10.0 TFL / 9.5 SACK

Ole Miss Schedule

Date Opponent Score 8/31/2024 vs. Furman W 76-0 9/7/2024 vs. Middle Tennessee W 52-3 9/14/2024 at Wake Forest W 40-6 9/21/2024 vs. Georgia Southern W 52-13 9/28/2024 vs. Kentucky L 20-17 10/5/2024 at South Carolina W 27-3 10/12/2024 at LSU L 29-26 10/26/2024 vs. Oklahoma W 26-14 11/2/2024 at Arkansas W 63-31 11/9/2024 vs. Georgia W 28-10 11/23/2024 at Florida – 11/29/2024 vs. Mississippi State –

Florida Key Players

Name Position Stats Jadan Baugh RB 476 YDS / 7 TD / 47.6 YPG / 5.0 YPC Elijhah Badger WR 30 REC / 691 YDS / 3 TD / 76.8 YPG DJ Lagway QB 1,297 YDS (58.5%) / 7 TD / 5 INT

114 RUSH YDS / 0 RUSH TD / 12.7 RUSH YPG Ja’Kobi Jackson RB 380 YDS / 6 TD / 38.0 YPG / 5.8 YPC Tyreak Sapp DL 31 TKL / 8.0 TFL / 5.0 SACK Shemar James LB 43 TKL / 3.0 TFL / 2.0 SACK / 1 INT Trikweze Bridges DB 46 TKL / 1.0 TFL / 1 INT / 1 PD George Gumbs DL 26 TKL / 5.0 TFL / 4.5 SACK

Florida Schedule