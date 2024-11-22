Where to Watch Ole Miss vs. Florida on TV or Streaming Live – Nov. 23

One of the top quarterbacks in college football will be on display when Jaxson Dart and the Ole Miss Rebels (8-2) take on the Florida Gators (5-5) on Saturday, November 23, 2024.

See more coverage below, including how to watch this game on ABC.

Ole Miss vs. Florida Live Stream and TV Viewing Options

  • Game day: Saturday, November 23, 2024
  • Game time: 12 p.m. ET
  • TV channel: ABC
  • Location: Gainesville, Florida
  • Stadium: Ben Hill Griffin Stadium
  • Streaming: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Ole Miss Key Players

Name Position Stats
Jaxson Dart QB 3,409 YDS (70.8%) / 22 TD / 4 INT
305 RUSH YDS / 3 RUSH TD / 30.5 RUSH YPG
Tre Harris WR 60 REC / 1,020 YDS / 6 TD / 145.7 YPG
Henry Parrish Jr. RB 693 YDS / 10 TD / 77.0 YPG / 5.3 YPC
Jordan Watkins WR 29 REC / 617 YDS / 7 TD / 61.7 YPG
Suntarine Perkins LB 46 TKL / 13.0 TFL / 9.0 SACK / 1 INT
Chris Paul Jr. LB 72 TKL / 9.0 TFL / 2.5 SACK
T.J. Dudley LB 65 TKL / 3.0 TFL / 3.0 SACK
Princely Umanmielen DL 23 TKL / 10.0 TFL / 9.5 SACK

Ole Miss Schedule

Date Opponent Score
8/31/2024 vs. Furman W 76-0
9/7/2024 vs. Middle Tennessee W 52-3
9/14/2024 at Wake Forest W 40-6
9/21/2024 vs. Georgia Southern W 52-13
9/28/2024 vs. Kentucky L 20-17
10/5/2024 at South Carolina W 27-3
10/12/2024 at LSU L 29-26
10/26/2024 vs. Oklahoma W 26-14
11/2/2024 at Arkansas W 63-31
11/9/2024 vs. Georgia W 28-10
11/23/2024 at Florida
11/29/2024 vs. Mississippi State

Florida Key Players

Name Position Stats
Jadan Baugh RB 476 YDS / 7 TD / 47.6 YPG / 5.0 YPC
Elijhah Badger WR 30 REC / 691 YDS / 3 TD / 76.8 YPG
DJ Lagway QB 1,297 YDS (58.5%) / 7 TD / 5 INT
114 RUSH YDS / 0 RUSH TD / 12.7 RUSH YPG
Ja’Kobi Jackson RB 380 YDS / 6 TD / 38.0 YPG / 5.8 YPC
Tyreak Sapp DL 31 TKL / 8.0 TFL / 5.0 SACK
Shemar James LB 43 TKL / 3.0 TFL / 2.0 SACK / 1 INT
Trikweze Bridges DB 46 TKL / 1.0 TFL / 1 INT / 1 PD
George Gumbs DL 26 TKL / 5.0 TFL / 4.5 SACK

Florida Schedule

Date Opponent Score
8/31/2024 vs. Miami (FL) L 41-17
9/7/2024 vs. Samford W 45-7
9/14/2024 vs. Texas A&M L 33-20
9/21/2024 at Mississippi State W 45-28
10/5/2024 vs. UCF W 24-13
10/12/2024 at Tennessee L 23-17
10/19/2024 vs. Kentucky W 48-20
11/2/2024 vs. Georgia L 34-20
11/9/2024 at Texas L 49-17
11/16/2024 vs. LSU W 27-16
11/23/2024 vs. Ole Miss
11/30/2024 at Florida State

