Where to Watch Ole Miss vs. Florida on TV or Streaming Live – Nov. 23
Published 1:47 pm Friday, November 22, 2024
One of the top quarterbacks in college football will be on display when Jaxson Dart and the Ole Miss Rebels (8-2) take on the Florida Gators (5-5) on Saturday, November 23, 2024.
See more coverage below, including how to watch this game on ABC.
Watch college football live without cable. Stream ACC, SEC, ESPN and more with Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Start your risk free trial today and start watching college football games now.
Ole Miss vs. Florida Live Stream and TV Viewing Options
- Game day: Saturday, November 23, 2024
- Game time: 12 p.m. ET
- TV channel: ABC
- Location: Gainesville, Florida
- Stadium: Ben Hill Griffin Stadium
- Streaming: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Stop missing games and start streaming college football right now on Fubo.
Ole Miss Key Players
|Name
|Position
|Stats
|Jaxson Dart
|QB
|3,409 YDS (70.8%) / 22 TD / 4 INT
305 RUSH YDS / 3 RUSH TD / 30.5 RUSH YPG
|Tre Harris
|WR
|60 REC / 1,020 YDS / 6 TD / 145.7 YPG
|Henry Parrish Jr.
|RB
|693 YDS / 10 TD / 77.0 YPG / 5.3 YPC
|Jordan Watkins
|WR
|29 REC / 617 YDS / 7 TD / 61.7 YPG
|Suntarine Perkins
|LB
|46 TKL / 13.0 TFL / 9.0 SACK / 1 INT
|Chris Paul Jr.
|LB
|72 TKL / 9.0 TFL / 2.5 SACK
|T.J. Dudley
|LB
|65 TKL / 3.0 TFL / 3.0 SACK
|Princely Umanmielen
|DL
|23 TKL / 10.0 TFL / 9.5 SACK
Stop missing games and start streaming college football right now on ESPN+.
Ole Miss Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|8/31/2024
|vs. Furman
|W 76-0
|9/7/2024
|vs. Middle Tennessee
|W 52-3
|9/14/2024
|at Wake Forest
|W 40-6
|9/21/2024
|vs. Georgia Southern
|W 52-13
|9/28/2024
|vs. Kentucky
|L 20-17
|10/5/2024
|at South Carolina
|W 27-3
|10/12/2024
|at LSU
|L 29-26
|10/26/2024
|vs. Oklahoma
|W 26-14
|11/2/2024
|at Arkansas
|W 63-31
|11/9/2024
|vs. Georgia
|W 28-10
|11/23/2024
|at Florida
|–
|11/29/2024
|vs. Mississippi State
|–
Get tickets for any college football game this season at Ticketmaster.
Florida Key Players
|Name
|Position
|Stats
|Jadan Baugh
|RB
|476 YDS / 7 TD / 47.6 YPG / 5.0 YPC
|Elijhah Badger
|WR
|30 REC / 691 YDS / 3 TD / 76.8 YPG
|DJ Lagway
|QB
|1,297 YDS (58.5%) / 7 TD / 5 INT
114 RUSH YDS / 0 RUSH TD / 12.7 RUSH YPG
|Ja’Kobi Jackson
|RB
|380 YDS / 6 TD / 38.0 YPG / 5.8 YPC
|Tyreak Sapp
|DL
|31 TKL / 8.0 TFL / 5.0 SACK
|Shemar James
|LB
|43 TKL / 3.0 TFL / 2.0 SACK / 1 INT
|Trikweze Bridges
|DB
|46 TKL / 1.0 TFL / 1 INT / 1 PD
|George Gumbs
|DL
|26 TKL / 5.0 TFL / 4.5 SACK
Rep your favorite players with officially licensed gear. Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, hats, and much more.
Florida Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|8/31/2024
|vs. Miami (FL)
|L 41-17
|9/7/2024
|vs. Samford
|W 45-7
|9/14/2024
|vs. Texas A&M
|L 33-20
|9/21/2024
|at Mississippi State
|W 45-28
|10/5/2024
|vs. UCF
|W 24-13
|10/12/2024
|at Tennessee
|L 23-17
|10/19/2024
|vs. Kentucky
|W 48-20
|11/2/2024
|vs. Georgia
|L 34-20
|11/9/2024
|at Texas
|L 49-17
|11/16/2024
|vs. LSU
|W 27-16
|11/23/2024
|vs. Ole Miss
|–
|11/30/2024
|at Florida State
|–