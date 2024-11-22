Top 25 College Hoops Picks Against the Spread – Saturday, November 23
Published 7:28 pm Friday, November 22, 2024
The Saturday college basketball slate includes four games with a ranked team on the court. Among those contests is the Georgia Bulldogs squaring off against the Marquette Golden Eagles. For picks against the spread, see the rest of this article below.
AP Top 25 Picks ATS Today
No. 15 Marquette Golden Eagles vs. Georgia Bulldogs
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: Marquette 79, Georgia 70
- Projected Favorite: Marquette by 8.5 points
- Pick ATS: Marquette (-6.5)
Key Facts
- Time: 11:00 AM ET
- Location: Nassau, Bahamas
- Venue: Imperial Arena
- TV Channel:
- Live Stream:
No. 6 Purdue Boilermakers vs. Marshall Thundering Herd
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: Purdue 80, Marshall 71
- Projected Favorite: Purdue by 8.9 points
- Pick ATS: Marshall (+18.5)
Key Facts
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Location: West Lafayette, Indiana
- Venue: Mackey Arena
- TV Channel: B1G+
- Live Stream: B1G+
Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets vs. No. 18 Cincinnati Bearcats
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: Cincinnati 79, Georgia Tech 72
- Projected Favorite: Cincinnati by 6.8 points
- Pick ATS: Georgia Tech (+7.5)
Key Facts
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Location: Atlanta, Georgia
- Venue: Hank McCamish Pavilion
- TV Channel: ACC Network Extra
- Live Stream: ACC Network Extra
No. 25 Illinois Fighting Illini vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: Illinois 94, Maryland-Eastern Shore 63
- Projected Favorite: Illinois by 31.6 points
- Pick ATS: Maryland-Eastern Shore (+33.5)
Key Facts
- Time: 4:00 PM ET
- Location: Champaign, Illinois
- Venue: State Farm Center
- TV Channel: B1G+
- Live Stream: B1G+
