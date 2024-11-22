Predators vs. Jets Injury Report Today – November 23

Published 9:43 pm Friday, November 22, 2024

By Data Skrive

Predators vs. Jets Injury Report Today - November 23

Currently, the Nashville Predators (6-11-3) have two players on the injury report for their matchup with the Winnipeg Jets (17-3) at Bridgestone Arena on Saturday, November 23 at 7:00 PM ET.

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at BetMGM. Sign up today using our link.

Nashville Predators Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury
Austin Roest C Out Undisclosed
Spencer Stastney D Out Personal

Sign up for our daily email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

Watch 1,000+ out-of-market NHL games, ESPN+ Hockey Night & more streaming all season on ESPN+.

Winnipeg Jets Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury
Logan Stanley D Out Mid-Body

Predators vs. Jets Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, November 23, 2024
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • How to watch on TV: ESPN+
  • Location: Nashville, Tennessee
  • Venue: Bridgestone Arena

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo.

Predators Season Insights

  • The Predators’ 46 total goals (2.3 per game) rank 31st in the NHL.
  • Nashville ranks 22nd in goals against, allowing 64 total goals (3.2 per game) in NHL play.
  • They have the league’s 28th-ranked goal differential at -18.

Jets Season Insights

  • With 84 goals (4.2 per game), the Jets have the NHL’s No. 1 offense.
  • Winnipeg has one of the top defenses in the league, conceding 47 total goals (just 2.4 per game), fifth in the NHL.
  • They have a league-leading goal differential of +37.

Catch NHL action all season long on Max.

Predators vs. Jets Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total
Predators (-126) Jets (+106) 6

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

More Injury Report

Predators vs. Kraken Injury Report Today - November 20

Predators vs. Kraken Injury Report Today – November 20

76ers vs. Grizzlies Injury Report Today - November 20

76ers vs. Grizzlies Injury Report Today – November 20

Grizzlies vs. 76ers Injury Report Today - November 20

Grizzlies vs. 76ers Injury Report Today – November 20

Grizzlies vs. Nuggets Injury Report Today - November 19

Grizzlies vs. Nuggets Injury Report Today – November 19

Print Article

SportsPlus

  • Special Sections

  • Friends2Follow