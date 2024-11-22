Predators vs. Jets Injury Report Today – November 23 Published 9:43 pm Friday, November 22, 2024

Currently, the Nashville Predators (6-11-3) have two players on the injury report for their matchup with the Winnipeg Jets (17-3) at Bridgestone Arena on Saturday, November 23 at 7:00 PM ET.

Nashville Predators Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Austin Roest C Out Undisclosed Spencer Stastney D Out Personal

Winnipeg Jets Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Logan Stanley D Out Mid-Body

Predators vs. Jets Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 23, 2024

Saturday, November 23, 2024 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: Nashville, Tennessee

Nashville, Tennessee Venue: Bridgestone Arena

Predators Season Insights

The Predators’ 46 total goals (2.3 per game) rank 31st in the NHL.

Nashville ranks 22nd in goals against, allowing 64 total goals (3.2 per game) in NHL play.

They have the league’s 28th-ranked goal differential at -18.

Jets Season Insights

With 84 goals (4.2 per game), the Jets have the NHL’s No. 1 offense.

Winnipeg has one of the top defenses in the league, conceding 47 total goals (just 2.4 per game), fifth in the NHL.

They have a league-leading goal differential of +37.

Predators vs. Jets Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Predators (-126) Jets (+106) 6

