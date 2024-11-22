Predators vs. Jets Injury Report Today – November 23
Published 9:43 pm Friday, November 22, 2024
Currently, the Nashville Predators (6-11-3) have two players on the injury report for their matchup with the Winnipeg Jets (17-3) at Bridgestone Arena on Saturday, November 23 at 7:00 PM ET.
Nashville Predators Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Austin Roest
|C
|Out
|Undisclosed
|Spencer Stastney
|D
|Out
|Personal
Winnipeg Jets Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Logan Stanley
|D
|Out
|Mid-Body
Predators vs. Jets Game Info
- Date: Saturday, November 23, 2024
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- How to watch on TV: ESPN+
- Location: Nashville, Tennessee
- Venue: Bridgestone Arena
Predators Season Insights
- The Predators’ 46 total goals (2.3 per game) rank 31st in the NHL.
- Nashville ranks 22nd in goals against, allowing 64 total goals (3.2 per game) in NHL play.
- They have the league’s 28th-ranked goal differential at -18.
Jets Season Insights
- With 84 goals (4.2 per game), the Jets have the NHL’s No. 1 offense.
- Winnipeg has one of the top defenses in the league, conceding 47 total goals (just 2.4 per game), fifth in the NHL.
- They have a league-leading goal differential of +37.
Predators vs. Jets Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Predators (-126)
|Jets (+106)
|6
