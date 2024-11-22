November 22 NHL TV Schedule: TV Channel, Start Times & Live Streaming Options

Published 3:25 am Friday, November 22, 2024

By Data Skrive

The NHL slate on Friday is not one to miss. The matchups include the Winnipeg Jets taking on the Pittsburgh Penguins at PPG Paints Arena.

If you’re searching for how to watch Friday’s NHL play, we’ve got you covered. Take a look at the links below.

NHL LIVE STREAM: Watch the NHL all season long with Fubo!

How to Watch November 22 NHL Games

Matchup Puck Drop TV Channel Live Stream
Winnipeg Jets @ Pittsburgh Penguins 7 p.m. ET NHL Network Fubo
Buffalo Sabres @ Anaheim Ducks 10 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+

Regional restrictions may apply.

