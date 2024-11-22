NBA Spread and Total Picks for Today, November 23 Published 6:26 pm Friday, November 22, 2024

The Detroit Pistons and the Orlando Magic hit the court in one of many compelling matchups on the NBA schedule today.

Want to improve your chances prior to today’s NBA action? Take a look at our odds breakdown below.

NBA Spread and Total Picks – November 23

Utah Jazz vs. New York Knicks

Spread: Knicks -8.5

Knicks -8.5 Spread Pick: Knicks (Projected to win by 8.6 points)

Knicks (Projected to win by 8.6 points) Total: 231.5 points

231.5 points Total Pick: Over (229.1 total projected points)

Over (229.1 total projected points) Game Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET Game Location: Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah

Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah TV Channel: NBA TV, KJZZ, and MSG

NBA TV, KJZZ, and MSG Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Orlando Magic vs. Detroit Pistons

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Game Location: Kia Center in Orlando, Florida

Kia Center in Orlando, Florida TV Channel: FDSFL and FDSDET

FDSFL and FDSDET Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Houston Rockets vs. Portland Trail Blazers

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Game Location: Toyota Center in Houston, Texas

Toyota Center in Houston, Texas TV Channel: KATU and SCHN

KATU and SCHN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Charlotte Hornets

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Game Location: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV Channel: FDSWI and FDSSE

FDSWI and FDSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Chicago Bulls vs. Memphis Grizzlies

Spread: Grizzlies -5.5

Grizzlies -5.5 Spread Pick: Grizzlies (Projected to win by 3.2 points)

Grizzlies (Projected to win by 3.2 points) Total: 243.5 points

243.5 points Total Pick: Over (234.9 total projected points)

Over (234.9 total projected points) Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Game Location: United Center in Chicago, Illinois

United Center in Chicago, Illinois TV Channel: NBA TV, CHSN, and FDSSE

NBA TV, CHSN, and FDSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

San Antonio Spurs vs. Golden State Warriors

Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET Game Location: Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas

Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas TV Channel: NBCS-BA and FDSSW

NBCS-BA and FDSSW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Denver Nuggets

Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET Game Location: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California TV Channel: NBA TV, SportsNet LA, and ALT

NBA TV, SportsNet LA, and ALT Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

