How to Watch Top 25 Women’s College Basketball Games – Saturday, November 23

Published 4:48 pm Friday, November 22, 2024

By Data Skrive

Three games on the Saturday college basketball schedule feature a ranked team, including the matchup between the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the USC Trojans.

Today’s Top 25 Games

No. 18 Baylor Bears at Southern Miss Eagles

  • Time: 1:30 PM ET
  • TV channel: FloHoops

No. 6 Notre Dame Fighting Irish at No. 3 USC Trojans

No. 16 North Carolina Tar Heels at Ball State Cardinals

  • Time: 6:30 PM ET
  • TV channel: FloHoops

