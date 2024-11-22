How to Watch the NBA Today, November 23 Published 7:26 pm Friday, November 22, 2024

The NBA slate today, including the Golden State Warriors versus the San Antonio Spurs, should provide some fireworks.

Searching for live coverage of NBA basketball? All the games to watch today are here.

Watch the NBA Today – November 23

Utah Jazz vs. New York Knicks

Game Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET Venue: Delta Center

Delta Center Location: Salt Lake City, Utah

Salt Lake City, Utah TV Channel: NBA TV, KJZZ, and MSG

NBA TV, KJZZ, and MSG Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Orlando Magic vs. Detroit Pistons

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: Kia Center

Kia Center Location: Orlando, Florida

Orlando, Florida TV Channel: FDSFL and FDSDET

FDSFL and FDSDET Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Houston Rockets vs. Portland Trail Blazers

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Venue: Toyota Center

Toyota Center Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas TV Channel: KATU and SCHN

KATU and SCHN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Charlotte Hornets

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Venue: Fiserv Forum

Fiserv Forum Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV Channel: FDSWI and FDSSE

FDSWI and FDSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Chicago Bulls vs. Memphis Grizzlies

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Venue: United Center

United Center Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois TV Channel: NBA TV, CHSN, and FDSSE

NBA TV, CHSN, and FDSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

San Antonio Spurs vs. Golden State Warriors

Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET Venue: Frost Bank Center

Frost Bank Center Location: San Antonio, Texas

San Antonio, Texas TV Channel: NBCS-BA and FDSSW

NBCS-BA and FDSSW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Denver Nuggets

Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET Venue: Crypto.com Arena

Crypto.com Arena Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California TV Channel: NBA TV, SportsNet LA, and ALT

NBA TV, SportsNet LA, and ALT Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

