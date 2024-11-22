How to Watch SEC Women’s College Basketball Games – Saturday, November 23

Published 7:49 pm Friday, November 22, 2024

By Data Skrive

How to Watch SEC Women's College Basketball Games - Saturday, November 23

The Texas A&M Aggies versus the Villanova Wildcats is one of two games on the Saturday college basketball slate that features an SEC team in play.

Watch women's college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo.

Today’s SEC Games

Georgia Bulldogs at Penn State Lady Lions

  • Time: 2:30 PM ET
  • TV channel: Peacock

Texas A&M Aggies at Villanova Wildcats

  • Time: 9:00 PM ET

Catch tons of live women's college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

