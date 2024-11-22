How to Watch AAC Women’s College Basketball Games – Saturday, November 23 Published 7:49 pm Friday, November 22, 2024

The Drexel Dragons and the Temple Owls hit the court in one of four games on the college basketball slate on Saturday that feature AAC squads.

Today’s AAC Games

Tulsa Golden Hurricane at Marshall Thundering Herd

Time: 12:00 PM ET

Florida Atlantic Owls at Florida International Panthers

Time: 1:00 PM ET

Drexel Dragons at Temple Owls

Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Murray State Racers at Memphis Tigers

Time: 3:00 PM ET

