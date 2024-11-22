How to Watch AAC Women’s College Basketball Games – Saturday, November 23

How to Watch AAC Women's College Basketball Games - Saturday, November 23

The Drexel Dragons and the Temple Owls hit the court in one of four games on the college basketball slate on Saturday that feature AAC squads.

Today’s AAC Games

Tulsa Golden Hurricane at Marshall Thundering Herd

  • Time: 12:00 PM ET

Florida Atlantic Owls at Florida International Panthers

  • Time: 1:00 PM ET

Drexel Dragons at Temple Owls

Murray State Racers at Memphis Tigers

  • Time: 3:00 PM ET

