How to Watch AAC College Basketball Games – Friday, November 22 Published 12:46 am Friday, November 22, 2024

The Saint Louis Billikens versus the Wichita State Shockers is one of five games on the Friday college basketball slate that includes an AAC team on the court.

Today’s AAC Games

Longwood Lancers at UAB Blazers

Time: 12:30 PM ET

12:30 PM ET TV channel: ESPN Networks

Temple Owls at Florida State Seminoles

Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

New Orleans Privateers at Tulane Green Wave

Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Rice Owls at Houston Christian Huskies

Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Saint Louis Billikens at Wichita State Shockers

Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV channel: Peacock

