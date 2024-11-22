How to Watch AAC College Basketball Games – Friday, November 22

Published 12:46 am Friday, November 22, 2024

By Data Skrive

How to Watch AAC College Basketball Games - Friday, November 22

The Saint Louis Billikens versus the Wichita State Shockers is one of five games on the Friday college basketball slate that includes an AAC team on the court.

Watch men’s college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Today’s AAC Games

Longwood Lancers at UAB Blazers

  • Time: 12:30 PM ET
  • TV channel: ESPN Networks

Temple Owls at Florida State Seminoles

New Orleans Privateers at Tulane Green Wave

Rice Owls at Houston Christian Huskies

Saint Louis Billikens at Wichita State Shockers

  • Time: 10:30 PM ET
  • TV channel: Peacock

Sign up for our daily email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

More How to Watch

How to Watch the NBA Today, November 22

How to Watch the NBA Today, November 22

How to Watch SEC Women's College Basketball Games - Friday, November 22

How to Watch SEC Women’s College Basketball Games – Friday, November 22

How to Watch Top 25 College Basketball Games - Friday, November 22

How to Watch Top 25 College Basketball Games – Friday, November 22

How to Watch Top 25 Women's College Basketball Games - Friday, November 22

How to Watch Top 25 Women’s College Basketball Games – Friday, November 22

Print Article

SportsPlus

  • Special Sections

  • Friends2Follow